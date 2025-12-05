Holland America Line’s Great HALiday Giveaway Returns

Holland America Line is spreading holiday cheer with its second annual Great HALiday Giveaway. Running December 5–16, 2025, this 12-day online event gives participants a chance to win prizes such as 2026 cruises to Alaska, Europe, and beyond, a family holiday cruise, gift cards, and the grand prize: a full 2026 or 2027 Grand World Voyage.

In addition to the daily giveaways, entrants will receive a $25 deposit offer for select summer 2026 cruises through spring 2027. Each participant gets a unique offer code to use on a future booking made by December 31, 2025

“The holidays are all about sharing joy, and we want to inspire travelers to dream big with 12 days of exciting giveaways,” said Kacy Cole, Holland America Line’s chief marketing officer. “Whether it’s a cruise, gift card or the extraordinary opportunity to experience an entire Grand World Voyage, each prize reflects an opportunity to connect to the world and each other. With exclusive $25 deposits, we hope to inspire even more guests to explore the world with Holland America Line.”

Visitors can enter daily at The Great HALiday Giveaway website. Prizes include cruises for two to Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, Canada/New England, and Pacific Coastal destinations, an Alaska Cruisetour, and $200 Holland America Line gift cards. Each day, participants enter their details and click on a “door” to reveal the prize for that day, similar to an advent calendar.

Every daily entry also counts toward the grand prize drawing: a full Grand World Voyage for two guests in 2026 or 2027. The winner can choose to sail the whole voyage or select one of its segments. Last year’s Great HALiday Giveaway marked the first time Holland America Line offered a prize of this magnitude.

The $25 deposit offer excludes Grand Voyages and cruises five days or shorter. For full terms and conditions, visit HollandAmerica.com.

For more information, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425), or visit hollandamerica.com.