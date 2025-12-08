Veteran journalists Kerry Sanders, Joel Seidman, and Kevin Tibbles will headline Sea Cloud Cruises’ 2026 Cultivated Journeys sailings, adding their signature storytelling to the line’s intimate, expert-hosted voyages.

Seidman and Tibbles will sail aboard Sea Cloud Spirit on a March itinerary through Costa Rica and the Panama Canal, while Sanders will lead a September Mediterranean sailing through Sardinia, Corsica, and Elba.

“Our guests were captivated by the storytelling and insider perspectives Kerry Sanders and Joel Seidman brought to past Cultivated Journeys,” said Mirell Reyes, President and CEO of Sea Cloud Cruises North America. “We are delighted to welcome Kevin Tibbles to the 2026 lineup. His decades of reporting will enrich the immersive, intellectually engaging experience our guests expect aboard Sea Cloud Cruises.”

2026 Media Cultivated Journeys

San José (Puntarenas), Costa Rica to Panama: March 1–13 with Joel Seidman and Kevin Tibbles

San José (Puntarenas), Punta Leona, Marina Flamingo, Playa Panama, day under full sails, Quepos, Puerto Jimenez, day under full sails, day under full sails, Pearl Islands, transit through the Panama Canal, San Blas Archipelago, Panama City (Colon)

Olbia, Sardinia Roundtrip: September 1–9 with Kerry Sanders

Olbia, Bonifacio, day under full sails, Portoferraio, Calvi, Alghero (overnight), Porto Cervo, Olbia

About the Onboard Journalists

Joel Seidman is a veteran NBC News producer known for his reporting on politics, national security, and major international issues. His work has appeared across NBC Nightly News and other flagship programs, covering topics from Arctic operations to global migration.

Kevin Tibbles is an award-winning NBC News correspondent with more than 25 years of global reporting, including major world events such as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and the election of President Barack Obama. He is a recipient of multiple Emmy Awards, a Peabody, and honors from the Overseas Press Club.

Seidman and Tibbles will be joined by German journalist Tom Buhrow, former ARD correspondent in Washington and Paris, anchor of Tagesthemen, and former director general of WDR.

Kerry Sanders spent 32 years as NBC’s Miami-based correspondent, appearing regularly on NBC Nightly News, Today, and MSNBC. He has covered more than 100 named storms, multiple presidential elections, and major international conflicts. His work has earned Emmy, Peabody, Murrow, and Dupont awards.

Sea Cloud Cruises offers an authentic sailing experience paired with curated cultural exploration ashore. Voyages include open bar, shore excursions in every port, all meals with select wine and beer, port charges, gratuities, and a welcome bottle of champagne.

For more information, contact your travel advisor, call 1-888-732-2568, email [email protected], or visit seacloud.com.