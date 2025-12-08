Explora Journeys Partners with Hilton

Explora Journeys, part of the MSC Group, is teaming up with Hilton to launch Hilton Honors Adventures, a new part of Hilton’s loyalty program focused on travel experiences. Explora Journeys will be the exclusive ocean travel partner for this program.

Starting in summer 2026, Hilton Honors members can use their Points to book Explora Journeys trips across the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, and more. To celebrate the partnership, Hilton Honors members can take part in a special preview offer available now through June 7, 2026.

The preview includes 16 selected Explora Journeys trips, giving members early access and special savings on these itineraries.

Anna Nash, President, Explora Journeys, said: “This partnership unites two brands committed to thoughtful travel, meaningful connection, and deep discovery. At Explora Journeys, we believe in giving our guests the time and space to slow down, choose intentionally, and feel truly in tune with their surroundings; this is what we call ‘The Ocean State of Mind’. Together, we’re offering Hilton Honors members a stay at sea that blends the freedom of the ocean with the warmth of genuine hospitality. Our goal is simple: to create moments that are effortless, personal, and crafted with care, always guided by our commitment to the wellbeing of our guests.”

RELATED: Explora Journeys Unveils 128-Day Endless Worlds Journey

Hilton Honors Adventures lets travelers use their Points for meaningful stays and experiences on land and at sea. Members can still enjoy the usual Hilton benefits, including flexibility, personalization, and access to more than 9,000 properties worldwide, including over 1,000 luxury and lifestyle hotels.

Through this partnership, Hilton Honors members can explore the world by sea with carefully planned itineraries that allow plenty of time in each destination. Guests can enjoy culture, local experiences, and meaningful connections while traveling at a relaxed pace.

Chris Silcock, President of Global Brands and Commercial Services at Hilton, said: “This partnership with Explora Journeys is a great way to launch Hilton Honors Adventures and give our members new ways to explore both famous destinations and hidden gems around the world.”

Starting summer 2026, Hilton Honors members can earn and redeem Points on Explora Journeys trips to destinations including:

Mediterranean: islands, historic ports, and charming villages

Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland & North America’s East Coast: fjords, coastal cities, and dramatic landscapes

Caribbean & Central America: islands, turquoise waters, and the Panama Canal

Red Sea & Arabian Peninsula: ancient sites and modern coastal cities

Alaska, Canada & Pacific Coast: glaciers, wilderness, and vibrant towns

Asia: cities, islands, and cultural experiences, including Japan, starting in 2027

Until June 7, 2026, Hilton Honors members can take advantage of a special preview offer that includes:

100,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points per suite

Up to $400/€400 in Journey Experience Credits on 16 selected itineraries (and $200/€200 on other voyages) to use for onboard dining, spa treatments, excursions, shopping, and suite upgrades.

An in-suite welcome gift

Learn more about the partnership and explore itineraries at Hilton.com/Explora. Hilton Honors is free to join at hiltonhonors.com.