Libby Anschutz Named Godmother of Star Seeker

Windstar Cruises is preparing to launch Star Seeker, the first of two new all-suite yachts. The yacht began sea trials in Portugal on October 23. Windstar today announces that Libby Anschutz has been named Star Seeker’s Godmother.

In maritime tradition, a Godmother brings good luck and protection to a ship and its passengers. Libby, daughter of Windstar owner Phil Anschutz, has a personal connection to the yacht and the family’s vision for thoughtful, welcoming travel experiences. Her sister, Sarah Anschutz, will serve as Godmother of Star Explorer, launching in 2026.

In November, Anschutz and Windstar president Christopher Prelog toured the shipyard to see the yacht.

Anschutz said, “Seeing Star Seeker for the first time was an unforgettable experience—the design, warmth, and attention to detail all felt distinctly Windstar,” says Anschutz. “I’m honored to serve as Godmother and look forward to celebrating this incredible new chapter with the team and our guests in January.”

The christening ceremony is scheduled for January 15 in Miami, where Anschutz will deliver the Godmother’s blessing and break a champagne bottle to officially name the yacht.

After the ceremony, Star Seeker will depart on a 7-night Christening Sailing from Miami to San Juan, with stops in the Dominican Republic and British Virgin Islands. Designed for 224 guests, Star Seeker is the first purpose-built yacht in Windstar’s Star Class fleet, offering intimate spaces and elegant design. Sister yacht Star Explorer will join the fleet in December 2026.

Sea Trials

Star Seeker completed sea trials in Portugal, testing speed, maneuverability, and safety systems. It has returned to the shipyard for final outfitting before its first Caribbean season, which will include 7- to 14-night voyages from San Juan, a Panama Canal trip in April, and a summer season in Alaska.

Upcoming Sailings

2026 itineraries include Alaska, the Caribbean, Asia, Latin America, and Ocean Crossings.

