MSC Cruises Expands Family Offerings at Ocean Cay

MSC Cruises has announced new entertainment and family activities coming to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve starting January 2026.

These additions expand the offerings at MSC’s private island in The Bahamas, where guests can enjoy eight beaches, clear waters, and the new Marine Conservation Center. Some itineraries also include late-night and overnight stays for an extended time on the island.

Beginning January 2026, MSC Cruises will roll out new activities in phases, including:

Wellness and Sports

Two MSC coaches will lead daily sessions on the island, including yoga, functional training, group sports, a fire-and-ice challenge with hot yoga and ice baths, and sunrise yoga with sound meditation.

Augmented Reality Treasure Hunt

Guests can use their phones or tablets to follow an AR treasure hunt, scanning wooden sculptures around the island to learn about local marine life and Ocean Cay’s conservation efforts.

LEGO Pop-Up

A LEGO setup at the Welcome Pavilion will feature seven LEGO® mascots and MSC’s mascot, Doremi, offering a quick, kid-friendly activity stop.

