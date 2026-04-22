CroisiEurope Celebrates 50 Years

CroisiEurope is marking its 50th anniversary after one of its strongest years to date. In 2025, the company carried more than 205,000 passengers, served 1.8 million meals, and reached 97% occupancy across its fleet of over 50 ships.

Founded in 1976 in Strasbourg by Gérard Schmitter, the family-owned company has grown from a local river cruise operator into a global brand offering itineraries across Europe and beyond.

To celebrate the milestone, CroisiEurope hosted a gala in Strasbourg with members of the Schmitter family. The event featured eight ships, 250 crew members, and 50 chefs, along with a culinary showcase and a performance on the Rhine highlighting the company’s history.

The company is also celebrating with new offerings, including a paddlewheel ship on the Seine and themed cruises focused on wine, food, and hiking.

Fifty years in, CroisiEurope continues to grow its fleet and expand its reach worldwide.