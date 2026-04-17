MSC Poesia Sails Out Anew

MSC Poesia has emerged from the Palumbo Malta Shipyard with new features, just in time to transit the Panama Canal and begin 7-night itineraries from Seattle this May. Later this year, the renewed ship shifts focus to Caribbean cruises from Miami.

Poesia joins sister ship MSC Magnifica as the second Musica-class vessel to receive the Yacht Club upgrade, a “ship-within-a-ship” concept featuring 69 suites, 24-hour butler service, a dedicated restaurant, lounge, private sundeck with whirlpools, and grill restaurant and bar.

The upgrades for the rest of the ship also include new dining venues like Butcher’s Cut and Kaito Sushi Bar, and a newly designed MSC Aurea Spa and MSC Gym, complete with a Gentleman’s Barber, workout studios, and the Top 15 Exclusive Solarium, a spacious outdoor area for Aurea guests.

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Following its Alaska season, Poesia will reposition to PortMiami for the winter 2026-2027 season. The vessel will launch roundtrip Caribbean voyages, visiting ports in Jamaica, Colombia, Costa Rica, Aruba, Curaçao, and Belize. This move marks a significant addition to the Miami market, offering a fresh option for cruisers departing from South Florida.

MSC Cruises has not yet announced specific sail dates or pricing for the Miami season, but the itinerary confirms the line’s commitment to expanding its presence in the Caribbean from major U.S. gateways. The ship’s transition from Alaskan fjords to Caribbean waters underscores MSC’s strategy to maximize the use of their fleet across diverse global markets throughout the year.

For more information on MSC Poesia’s upgrades and upcoming cruises, check MSC Cruises or consult your travel advisor.