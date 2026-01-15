Silversea has completed a major refurbishment of Silver Muse, the ship’s first dry dock since 2017. Updates include the new S.A.L.T. culinary program with S.A.L.T. Kitchen and S.A.L.T. Bar, redesigned public spaces, and additional suite options.

The ship set sail on its first voyage in late December, a 14-night journey from Barcelona to Lisbon through the Mediterranean, giving guests their first look at upgrades designed to enhance every aspect of life on board.

“The transformation of Silver Muse underscores our commitment to delivering the most exceptional experiences at sea,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. “By introducing our acclaimed S.A.L.T. program and elevating key spaces, we are enriching the intimacy, elegance, and culinary immersion that define Silversea. These enhancements reflect our guests’ feedback and our dedication to bringing more of what they love – enriching every voyage with culture and flavor.”

Upgrades to Silver Muse

S.A.L.T. Kitchen & Bar: Guests enjoy destination-inspired menus and regionally crafted cocktails at the new S.A.L.T. Kitchen and S.A.L.T. Bar, complementing existing S.A.L.T. Experiences onboard.

Food and beverage enhancements: Signature venues across the ship received updates. Dolce Vita introduced an Italian-inspired aperitivo, featuring new cocktails such as the Cerberus Negroni. The Arts Café added elevated pastries and Ronnefeldt teas, while La Terrazza launched a tableside martini cart, new cocktails, and non-alcoholic options to accompany its Italian menu. The Grill upgraded poolside classics, and in-suite dining now features a refreshed dinner menu and all-day favorites delivered by dedicated butlers.

Refreshed interiors and public spaces: Guests enjoy new amenities, including a pickleball court, putting green, and simulator experience. The pool deck has been redesigned with updated furnishings for a more relaxing atmosphere.

Expanded suite options: New Medallion Suites combine space and comfort, featuring a veranda, a luxurious bathroom with a double vanity, bathtub, and walk-in shower, and a secluded bedroom with a king-size bed.

Silver Muse’s dry dock marks the first step in Silversea’s ongoing fleet-wide upgrades, with enhancements to Silver Spirit coming next.

