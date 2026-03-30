MSC Cruises has updated its Winter 2026–2027 deployment, moving MSC World Europa to the Caribbean.

Originally planned for the Middle East, the ship will now sail 7- and 14-night itineraries from Fort-de-France, Pointe-à-Pitre, and Bridgetown. Ports include Castries, St. George’s, Philipsburg, St. John’s, Basseterre, Roseau, and Kingstown.

MSC World Europa will replace MSC Seaview, which is being redeployed to Brazil and Argentina. Details on its South America itineraries will be announced soon.

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Guests booked on MSC World Europa will be contacted with options, including rebooking or refunds. MSC Seaview sailings in the French Antilles remain unchanged.

This marks MSC World Europa’s first season in the region. The ship will return to the Middle East for Winter 2027–2028, with calls in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas, Bahrain, and Doha.

Will you be sailing aboard MSC World Europa? Let us know in the comments!