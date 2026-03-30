Cruise NewsFeatured

MSC Moves World Europa to Caribbean

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

MSC Cruises has updated its Winter 2026–2027 deployment, moving MSC World Europa to the Caribbean.

Originally planned for the Middle East, the ship will now sail 7- and 14-night itineraries from Fort-de-France, Pointe-à-Pitre, and Bridgetown. Ports include Castries, St. George’s, Philipsburg, St. John’s, Basseterre, Roseau, and Kingstown.

MSC World Europa will replace MSC Seaview, which is being redeployed to Brazil and Argentina. Details on its South America itineraries will be announced soon.

RELATED: MSC Cruises Unveils New Harbour and Aqua Deck Features

Guests booked on MSC World Europa will be contacted with options, including rebooking or refunds. MSC Seaview sailings in the French Antilles remain unchanged.

This marks MSC World Europa’s first season in the region. The ship will return to the Middle East for Winter 2027–2028, with calls in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas, Bahrain, and Doha.

Will you be sailing aboard MSC World Europa? Let us know in the comments!

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

You may also like

Holland America Line Launches 153rd Anniversary Sale

How are cruise ships ALWAYS connected… even in...

Oceania Cruises Launches First Floating Pastry Academy

F&B@Sea Returns to Miami

PortMiami Welcomes Norwegian Luna

Explora Journeys Unveils “A Mediterranean Winter” Aboard EXPLORA...

New Tech Down Ancient Trails

Royal Caribbean Introduces Hero of the Seas

Holland America Ages First Bourbon at Sea with...

MSC Poesia Spa Upgrades for Alaska Season

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.