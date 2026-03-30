New Tech Down Ancient Trails

A chance to pedal a remote part of Scotland where few tourists have tread appealed to the explorer in me. I looked forward to e-biking quiet, centuries-old roads winding through the island archipelago of the Outer Hebrides where the term “rush hour” refers to a herd of sheep blocking a road rather than a long line of cars. The Outer Hebrides, also known as the Western Islands, consist of a long, 100-mile-plus chain of very small islands located off the northwest coast of mainland Scotland. For me, the remote islands represented a miniature, less-traveled version of the mainland.

It showcased Gaelic heritage, ancient ruins and even a few whiskey distilleries as well as an abundance of natural beauty that made the destination perfect for slow-paced cycling. Daily rides traversed a variety of terrain from coastal cliffs with big sky vistas of white sand beaches, rolling inland hills dotted with wooly Hebridean sheep and Highland cows, plus endless grassy meadows blanketed in wildflowers and heather-clad fields as far as the eye could see.

To be fair, though, there was another reason that drew me to these rugged isles. As an ardent admirer of Outlander, the TV show, my infatuation with the epic historical drama elevated my incentive to visit Scotland in a way that would immerse me within the ancient, storied landscape. The series opens during a major turning point in Scottish history, centered around the legendary Battle of Culloden where the main characters, a handsome Scottish highlander of the 17th century and his time-traveling 20th-century lady love captured my imagination.

E-biking Back

My version of stepping back, or rather pedaling back, into history involved joining a guided, small-group, e-bike tour with Scottish operator Wilderness Scotland, well-known for crafting distinctive, off-the beaten path hiking and biking tours within the country. The e-bike served as my time-traveling mode of transportation. The seven-day itinerary traversed 5 of the 12 inhabited islands from South Uist to Benbecula to North Uist and then onwards to Harris and Lewis, and every moment beheld scenic and iconic wonders unique to each location. Each day revealed fascinating discoveries in the form of ancient sites, museum tours, and historic monuments about groups of people that once inhabited the remote islands from post Ice-Age hunter dwellers, Neolithic farmers, Picts, Vikings, and Celts, to powerful Scottish clans like MacDonald, MacLeod, MacLean, and MacKenzie.

As a cyclist who has toured with traditional road bikes, pedaling an e-bike was really liberating. I was amazed how easy it was to effortlessly spin over rolling hills and steep climbs, far less energy was expended. There was less concern about completing the 30-40 miles of each day’s route since an e-bike covered more distance in less time. This allowed for a more relaxing atmosphere among the group with ample time to make leisurely stops at scenic look-outs and historic sites.

After a lesson on how to follow the daily route with the GPS tracker attached to our e-bikes, we rolled out each day with one guide leading the way and the other guide driving the support van. The most difficult thing about riding the e-bike was remembering to turn off the bike battery in between stops so the battery didn’t drain. It was comforting to know that after each day’s ride the guides would service the bikes and take care of any maintenance issues.

South Uist – Benbecula – North Uist

Quiet stretches of narrow road led through agricultural communities of “crofters,” traditional small-farm families who have….

By Gigi Ragland

This is an excerpt from the latest issue of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine. To continue reading, click above for a digital or print subscription.