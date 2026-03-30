Royal Caribbean Introduces Hero of the Seas

Royal Caribbean has unveiled Hero of the Seas, the fourth Icon Class ship, arriving in Miami in August 2027!

The ship will feature eight neighborhoods, nine pools, 28 dining venues, cooking classes, new family raft slides, including the three-story Ultimate Family Treehouse.

“Icon Class truly set a new standard for family vacations, and Hero of the Seas takes that vision even further,” said Michael Bayley. “With more water, more thrills and more choices for all ages, we’re continuing to build on what our guests love.”

The ship will include nine pools, with family areas, three adults-only options, and multiple swim-up bars. New spaces include Coconut Cove and an expanded Hideaway with two pools, a swim-up bar and in-water DJ booth. Swim & Tonic will be larger, and Splashaway Bay will add new features.

Category 6 waterpark will add two family raft slides, including a funnel slide, alongside updates to Storm Chasers. Other attractions include Crown’s Edge, FlowRider, a rock-climbing wall, mini-golf and sports courts.

Dining spans 28 venues. New concepts include the Orleans Parish Supper Club and the Royal Railway – Hero Station. Surfside will add cooking classes, and AquaDome Market will return with new stalls. Returning options include Izumi, Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, Chops Grille, Hooked Seafood, Basecamp, El Loco Fresh and Sorrento’s.

Accommodations include the Ultimate Family Treehouse, Ultimate Family Townhouse, Surfside Family Suites and Family Infinite Ocean View Balconies. Suite options include Royal Loft Suites and Icon Loft Suites, along with Interior Plus and Sunset Suites.

Signature features returning include the Royal Promenade, the Pearl sculpture, Central Park, and entertainment at the Royal Theater, AquaTheater and Absolute Zero.

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Hero of the Seas will sail 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Miami, each visiting Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, with stops including Roatan, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Philipsburg and Charlotte Amalie.

Bookings open April 2, with Crown & Anchor Society members able to book April 1.

Will you be sailing aboard Hero of the Seas? Let us know in the comments!