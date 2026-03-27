To mark International Whiskey Day, Holland America Line and Jefferson’s Bourbon are partnering to age Jefferson’s Ocean Bourbon at sea across the fleet. It’s the first time the distillery has collaborated with a cruise line on its Ocean Aged at Sea series. The program also expands Holland America’s Single Barrel Program and ties into its America’s 250th theme.

Beginning in March 2026, one barrel was placed on each ship, with all 11 ships carrying a barrel by the end of April. Each will age for at least six months, with motion, climate and ocean air shaping the final flavor.

“This partnership with Jefferson’s Bourbon is another way we’re setting ourselves apart through experiences that are too good to hurry through,” said Drew Foulk, director of food and beverage revenue and innovation. “Aging bourbon aboard our ships and offering it exclusively back to guests later reflects our commitment to beverage programs shaped by the journey.”

Guests can follow the process through onboard tastings tied to each itinerary. Once bottled, the bourbon will be served onboard, with each barrel yielding about 150 to 300 bottles arriving in 2027.

Founded in 1997 by Trey Zoeller and Chet Zoeller, Jefferson’s Bourbon builds on a multigenerational whiskey-making background. The ocean-aging concept began with Trey Zoeller’s experiments on cargo and fishing vessels and now expands to Holland America’s global fleet.

“We are thrilled to partner with Holland America Line to explore how different routes and climates influence our whiskey,” said Trey Zoeller. “The result will be exclusive to their ships once each voyage is complete.”

As part of its America’s 250th plans, Holland America is also partnering with U.S. brands. A collaboration with Crane features a card collection by the United States Veterans’ Artists Alliance, available onboard. With Pendleton Woolen Mills, the line introduced a limited-edition Alaska-themed throw blanket for 2026 sailings.

In 2027, a 28-day Pan Am 100th Anniversary Legendary Voyage will follow historic Clipper routes across 18 Caribbean ports. Additional collaborations will roll out ahead of July 4, 2026.

Stars and Stripes Cruise

Guests can also sail on the America’s 250th Celebration: Stars and Stripes cruise, departing Boston on July 4, 2026. The sailing includes a late-night departure for fireworks views, a deck celebration with classic American fare and live music, and stops in Norfolk and an overnight in New York.

Will you sail with Holland America Line? Let us know in the comments.