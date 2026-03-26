MSC Poesia Spa Upgrades for Alaska Season

MSC Cruises is expanding wellness onboard MSC Poesia with a refreshed spa and fitness experience ahead of its first Alaska season.

Upgrades during dry dock include a redesigned MSC Aurea Spa and an expanded MSC Gym by Technogym, adding more options to relax and stay active while sailing through Alaska. The updated spa will feature new treatment rooms and a redesigned thermal area with ocean views.

Lynn Torrent, President, MSC Cruises North America, said: “We have taken a thoughtful approach to enhancing MSC Poesia, ensuring the onboard experience matches Alaska’s bold and inspiring character and surpasses our guests’ expectations. The refreshed spa and wellness areas offer new spaces to relax, recharge and warm up after a day of exploring Alaska’s legendary landscapes, delivering the perfect mix of European style and American comfort, along with the comfort and quality MSC Cruises is known for.”

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Wellness offerings have been adapted for Alaska, with treatments for colder climates, including massages and therapies to ease muscle tension and support recovery. Post-excursion options help guests unwind after outdoor activities, and the thermal area offers views of Alaska’s landscapes.

The MSC Gym by Technogym will be upgraded with new equipment, a larger layout, group studios and a cycling studio. Wellness consultations, including Footbalance and InBody assessments, will also be available, along with retail featuring warming creams, oils and hydrating treatments suited for cold-weather conditions.

MSC Poesia will sail 7-night Alaska cruises from Seattle from May to September 2026.

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