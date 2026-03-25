Azamara Launches “A Suite Story” Global Contest

Azamara Cruises has launched “A Suite Story,” a global contest inviting its community to help name new suites aboard Azamara Quest.

One grand prize winner will receive a spot on Quest’s one-night preview sailing from Miami on December 17, 2026, following its Azamara Forward renovations.

To enter, participants must submit:

A city they’ve visited on an Azamara cruise

A short story about their connection to it

A photo from that destination

Contest timeline:

March 23: Submissions open

April 19: Submissions close

May 8: Winners and suite names announced

Entries can be submitted at azamara.com/suite-story.

Selected entries will help name 12 new suites on the ship’s Penthouse Deck, part of the Azamara Forward initiative to upgrade onboard spaces and guest experience.

“Azamara has always been about the destinations and the connections guests make,” said CEO Dondra Ritzenthaler. “This contest lets our community help shape how those stories are reflected onboard.”

Will you be entering the Azamara Cruises contest? Let us know in the comments!