MSC Cruises Unveils New Harbour and Aqua Deck Features

MSC Cruises revealed new details for The Harbour and Aqua Deck on its new flagship, MSC World Asia, expanding its family and outdoor offerings.

The Harbour, first introduced on MSC World America, will debut in Europe as an outdoor space for dining and activities.

The ship will feature seven pools and 13 hot tubs, including two new Aqua Deck pools: the outdoor Manila Bay pool and indoor Coral Cove pool.

Starting December 4, 2026, MSC World Asia will sail seven-night Mediterranean itineraries to Barcelona, Marseille, Messina, Civitavecchia, Naples and Valletta.

As the third World Class ship, MSC World Asia will include design elements inspired by Asian culture.

The Harbour will feature an Asian-inspired design with attractions including the Cliffhanger swing ride, a ropes course, aquapark, casual dining, a new Play Deck for families and the 11-deck Spiral dry slide.

The Aqua Deck will offer wellness, entertainment and nightlife, centered around the Manila Bay outdoor pool and Coral Cove indoor pool, both with updated design and amenities.

Bookings are now open.

Will you be sailing aboard MSC World Asia? Let us know in the comments!