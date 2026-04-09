Princess Cruises Earns Four Top Nominations at the 2026 F&B@Sea Awards, Showcasing Industry‑Leading Food & Beverage Leadership

Princess Cruises has been recognized with four prestigious nominations at the 2026 F&B@Sea Awards, underscoring the cruise line’s continued leadership in culinary excellence, beverage innovation, and talent development across its global fleet. The nominations highlight the strength of Princess Cruises’ Food & Beverage organization under the leadership of Sami Kohen, Vice President, Food & Beverage, and the high‑performing team he has assembled and mentored across culinary and beverage operations.

Shortlisted by an independent panel of industry experts, Princess Cruises received finalist nominations in the following categories:

Best Beverage Program, Best Restaurant – Makoto Ocean, Rising Star – Andreas Dymke, and Woman of Impact – Sarah Hancock. The awards will be presented on April 16, 2026, at the F&B@Sea Awards Ceremony in Miami, one of the cruise industry’s premier global gatherings focused on food and beverage excellence.

Celebrating Fleet‑Wide Beverage Excellence

Princess Cruises’ Best Beverage Programme nomination recognizes the brand’s end‑to‑end transformation of beverage operations—from curated wine and spirits selections to innovative cocktail development, premium partnerships, and training excellence. Sarah Hancock, Director of Beverage Operations, alongside Sami Kohen, has led a fleet‑wide strategy focused on quality, consistency, cost discipline, and guest satisfaction, elevating the onboard beverage experience across all ships.

Makoto Ocean: A Standout Culinary Partnership

The nomination for Best Restaurant – Makoto Ocean celebrates one of Princess Cruises’ most successful culinary collaborations. Led by Sami Kohen, Andreas Dymke, Senior Director of Culinary Operations, and renowned celebrity chef Makoto Okuwa, Makoto Ocean has redefined contemporary Japanese dining at sea. The concept has been widely praised for its execution, authenticity, and ability to deliver a high‑end, land‑based restaurant experience onboard a cruise ship.

Rising Star Recognition for Andreas Dymke

The Rising Star nomination for Andreas Dymke, Senior Director of Culinary Operations, highlights the next generation of leadership within Princess Cruises’ culinary organization. Under Kohen’s mentorship, Dymke has been instrumental in driving menu innovation, operational excellence, and the successful launch of new dining concepts across the fleet, making him one of the most respected emerging leaders in cruise culinary operations today.

Woman of Impact: Leadership Excellence in Beverage Operations

Completing the quartet of nominations, Sarah Hancock, Director of Beverage Operations, was shortlisted for the Woman of Impact Award. Her leadership has been pivotal in modernizing beverage programs, strengthening supplier partnerships, and developing high‑performing onboard teams—while setting new standards for excellence and inclusivity within the cruise F&B sector.

Leadership That Builds Teams—and Industry Recognition

Together, these four nominations reflect not only individual achievements but a broader culture of performance, collaboration, and accountability within Princess Cruises’ Food & Beverage organization. Since taking on the role of Vice President, Sami Kohen has focused on building a leadership team capable of delivering world‑class guest experiences while maintaining strong operational discipline and talent development.

“These nominations are a direct reflection of the incredible people behind our food and beverage programs,” said Kohen. “I’m proud of the leadership our team shows every day—onboard and shoreside—and honored to see their dedication recognized by the industry,

Kohen also won the F&B Maverick of the Year Award by the F&B@Sea Awards last year.

As Princess Cruises continues to invest in culinary innovation, premium partnerships, and future leaders, the 2026 F&B@Sea Award nominations further reinforce its position at the forefront of cruise dining and beverage excellence.