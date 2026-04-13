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MSC Unveils Sandy Cay Private Island in The Bahamas

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

MSC Group’s Cruise Division announced Sandy Cay, a new private island in The Bahamas next to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, opening in 2028. It will serve guests of MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys.

Sandy Cay is designed as a quieter, more secluded alternative to Ocean Cay, focused on nature and a more immersive island experience.

The island features bright aragonite sand and clear Bahamian waters, offering a more intimate setting while maintaining the same nature-focused approach as Ocean Cay.

Guests will be able to visit Sandy Cay starting in 2028.

Upgrades to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve

MSC Cruises also announced updates to Ocean Cay, including new dining options, beach areas for families and adults, expanded relaxation spaces, and more marine conservation experiences.

These updates aim to improve the guest experience while preserving the natural environment.

Sandy Cay expands MSC Group’s private island offering, alongside Ocean Cay, to provide a more seamless experience between ship and shore, focused on relaxation and nature.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

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