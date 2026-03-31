After summer, Southern Europe and North Africa are quieter. Explora Journeys has released details for EXPLORA II’s Winter 2026–2027 Mediterranean season.

A Mediterranean Winter runs from November 2026 through March 2027 and focuses on fewer crowds and a slower pace.

“The Mediterranean in winter offers a quieter, more relaxed experience,” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys.

The season includes 46 destinations across 10 countries, including Spain, Morocco, Portugal, France, Italy, Malta, Greece, and Gibraltar. Itineraries mix major ports with lesser-visited stops, with overnights in Casablanca, Lisbon, Madeira, and Málaga, plus late departures in select ports.

New ports include Ceuta, Algiers, La Gomera, Fuerteventura, and Palamós.

Onboard, EXPLORA II offers oceanfront suites, wellness programs, and seasonal dining.

Highlights include overnight stays, select experiences like a concert in Gibraltar’s St. Michael’s Cave and after-hours access to the Alhambra, New Year’s in Cannes, and visits to quieter destinations like the Canary Islands.

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Select sailings:

December 9–21, 2026: Barcelona to Lisbon

December 28, 2026–Jan 4, 2027: Barcelona to Rome

January 14–24, 2027: Rome to Barcelona

EXPLORA I will sail the Caribbean, Central, and South America during the same period.

To book, visit explorajourneys.com or contact a travel advisor.