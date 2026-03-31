PortMiami Welcomes Norwegian Luna

PortMiami welcomed Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Luna on March 27. The ship will homeport in Miami through March 2027 and return for the fall/winter 2027–2028 season.

Delivered earlier this month, the 1,056-foot ship accommodates 3,565 guests and features the Aqua Slidecoaster and Luna Midway outdoor amusement area.

“Friday’s milestone underscores PortMiami’s enduring partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a company with deep roots in Miami,” said Daniella Levine Cava. “As a hometown cruise leader, Norwegian’s continued investment reflects a shared commitment to innovation, economic growth, and exceptional guest experiences. The arrival of Norwegian Luna further reinforces PortMiami’s role as a global cruise hub and a proud partner to one of the industry’s most established brands.”

Norwegian Luna will sail three- and four-day Bahamas cruises and seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries. From April to October 2026, ports include Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and Great Stirrup Cay. Beginning November 2026, the ship will shift to Western Caribbean sailings with stops in Roatán, Cozumel, and Harvest Caye.

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“We’re incredibly proud to welcome Norwegian Luna to PortMiami, the Cruise Capital of the World, and to continue our long-standing partnership with Miami, our hometown and a city that has played such an important role in our company’s history for nearly 60 years,” said Marc Kazlauskas. “Miami is a vibrant gateway to unforgettable vacations, and launching our newest ship here reflects our shared commitment to delivering world-class experiences for guests sailing from this iconic destination.”

To mark the ship’s arrival, PortMiami officials joined Captain Robert Lundberg and Norwegian Cruise Line leadership for a plaque exchange and christening ceremony.

“PortMiami and NCL have a strong partnership and a shared focus on delivering quality cruise experiences,” said Hydi Webb, PortMiami Director and CEO. “We look forward to continued growth together.”

Norwegian Luna is one of 10 cruise ships, including six new builds, debuting at PortMiami for the 2025–2026 season.