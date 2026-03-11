Norwegian Luna Welcomes First Guests Before Caribbean Debut

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) released the first architectural images and videos of Norwegian Luna as the ship begins its inaugural transatlantic voyage. The ship welcomed its first guests in Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy, on March 10, 2026, and will make its U.S. debut in Miami on March 23, 2026.

“Norwegian Luna is a beautiful ship and a great example of what it means to cruise with NCL,” said Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Guests will enjoy the outdoor spaces, entertainment and dining options. I look forward to welcoming the ship to Miami and starting its inaugural Caribbean season with visits to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and Harvest Caye in Belize.”

Building on the design of Norwegian Aqua, Norwegian Luna includes several attractions, including the Aqua Slidecoaster, a hybrid waterslide and rollercoaster recently named “Best Water Park Ride/Attraction” by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.

The ship also features Luna Midway, an outdoor area with carnival-style games; Moon Climber, a multi-level obstacle course; and Horizon Park, a recreation area with lawn-style games. All are located on the top decks.

For relaxation, guests can visit the two-story Mandara Spa, which includes saunas, treatment rooms and a Thermal Suite with ocean views. The adults-only Vibe Beach Club offers loungers, cabanas and a bar. Accommodations range from studio, inside, oceanview and balcony staterooms to suites in The Haven by Norwegian, a private ship-within-a-ship area with its own restaurant, lounge, bar and sundeck, plus butler and concierge service.

Entertainment created by NCL’s Creative Studios includes “Elton: A Celebration of Elton John,” a concert-style show featuring Elton John’s music, and “HIKO: Innovation Meets Wonder,” a production that combines acrobatics, dance and multimedia.

Dining options include Hudson’s, Commodore Room and Indulge Food Hall, along with specialty restaurants such as Sukhothai for Thai cuisine, Onda by Scarpetta for Italian dishes, Le Bistro for French fare and Cagney’s steakhouse.

After its Miami debut and christening on March 27, 2026, Norwegian Luna will sail three- and four-day Bahamas cruises and seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries. From April through November 2026, stops will include Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas.

Great Stirrup Cay recently added a new pier, tram service, the Great Life Lagoon pool area with swim-up bars and the adults-only Vibe Shore Club. The Great Tides Waterpark, expected to open in summer 2026, will include 19 waterslides, an 800-foot lazy river and a family splash area.

Starting in November 2026, Norwegian Luna will sail Western Caribbean itineraries with stops in Roatán, Honduras; Cozumel, Mexico; and Harvest Caye, NCL’s private destination in Belize.

On April 6, 2027, the ship will begin sailing from New York City with four- to seven-day Bermuda cruises that include overnight stays at the Royal Naval Dockyard.

For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet and itineraries, or to book a cruise, contact a travel advisor, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit ncl.com.