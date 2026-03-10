Oceania Cruises Launches “Joy of Traveling Well” Campaign

Oceania Cruises today launched The Joy of Traveling Well, a new global marketing campaign highlighting the brand’s travel experience.

“The launch of The Joy of Traveling Well campaign offers a clear expression of who we are and what sits at the heart of Oceania Cruises,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “This brand evolution reflects what our guests have been telling us for years: that true luxury lies in the freedom to explore at your own pace. Our tagline used since day one, Your World. Your Way., has always encouraged this. The Joy of Traveling Well celebrates the Oceania Cruises experience through thoughtful details, genuine warmth and an understanding of what matters most to our guests.”

The refreshed brand framework is built around four elements of the Oceania Cruises experience:

Immersive Itineraries: Port-focused voyages designed to give guests more time to explore destinations at their own pace.

Intimate Ships: Smaller ships designed to create a relaxed adults-only atmosphere.

Genuine Hospitality: Personalized service and thoughtful experiences throughout the journey.

The Finest Cuisine at Sea: Destination-inspired dining and culinary experiences onboard.

The campaign will roll out across digital, social, print, television and onboard channels. The launch includes a new brand film, updated creative assets and new brand guidelines.

The campaign also highlights the line’s Your World Included offering, which bundles several amenities into the cruise fare. These include specialty dining, unlimited Starlink WiFi, shipboard gratuities, laundry services and other onboard amenities. Guests can also choose between a shore excursion credit, usable across more than 8,000 tours worldwide, or complimentary wine and beer during lunch and dinner.

For more information about Oceania Cruises and upcoming voyages, visit the company’s website or contact a travel advisor.