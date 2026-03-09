Gastronomy Ahoy!

Feasting under the Tuscan sun on curly strozzapreti pasta laced with fragrant vegetables, chunks of Grotta Pecorino cheese drizzled with saba grape preserves, and slices of cured meats tucked with caramelized figs, I was enchanted by the vineyard ambience of La Sabbiona, a family-run farmhouse nestled in the foothills of Italy’s Emilia-Romagna Apennines. Savoring each bite, I reflected on how Oceania Allura’s Mediterranean cruise flowed with daily gastronomic delights while introducing regional flavors and culture along the way. My tour from Ravenna had started with a walk through medieval Brisighella, overlooking the vineyards and ancient olive trees known for the emerald olive oil recognized by UNESCO for its Italian heritage. On Allura that evening, I relished sampling Tuscan specialties, including aromatic seafood stew while dining al fresco during the glowing sunset. For Oceania Cruises — known from inception for its culinary focus and as the first with an onboard cooking school — this delightful day epitomized its spirit of culinary cruising.

As appetites for cruising swell across global horizons, cruise lines are catering to discriminating tastes by mingling haute cuisine on board with immersive culinary tours ashore, luring guests with tantalizing options to savor the cuisine, culture, and wines of a destination. Luxury lines boast their celebrated chefs and Michelin-star-quality restaurants while offering cooking classes and chef-guided market tours in select ports. Oceania added zest for foodies with the “Snap & Savor” program that combines a digital food photo workshop and cooking session.

Oceania Allura’s culinary program is helmed by two French master chefs, Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale, in collaboration with Jacques Pépin, the line’s original culinary ambassador. The 1,200-passenger vessel, sister to Vista, houses 12 eateries including four specialty restaurants. Jacques, Chef Pépin’s signature French restaurant, dazzles diners with traditional tableside service for flaming crêpes suzette. Pan-Asian Red Ginger added a medley of Nikkei Japanese-Peruvian inspired dishes including spice-crusted rack of lamb with wasabi juice, and bao buns stuffed with soft-shell crab tempura. On my sailing, the seven-course wine-pairing feast led by Chef Quaretti started with Sturia osetra caviar on a potato fritter, risotto with calamari and scallops, and culminated with Callebaut chocolate cake served with caramel and white chocolate mousse, hazelnut praline, and gold-leaf garnish. The new Oceania Sonata, debuting in August 2027, will add two specialty restaurants, including the first La Table par Maîtres Cuisiniers de France operating on a cruise ship.

Cuisine Cruising

Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Seven Seas Grandeur offers specialty dining for 750 guests. Compass Rose allows guests to customize meals with preferred preparation, sauces and sides. Chartreuse’s contemporary French cuisine includes cheese soufflé, lobster tail with scallop mousse, and Dover sole meunière. Culinary Arts Kitchens aboard Grandeur, Splendor and Explorer offer gourmet cooking classes led by renowned Executive Chef Kathryn Kelly. Launching in December 2026, the 825-guest Seven Seas Prestige will feature the new Azure Mediterranean restaurant. Regent’s Epicurean Explorer tours range from foraging for wild sea herbs on Ireland’s Belfast coast to travelling from Monaco for a guided market tour of Nice followed by lunch in the medieval mountain village of Eze overlooking the French Riviera.

Silversea’s 728-guest Silver Ray and Silver Nova serve French gastronomy at La Dame, seafood at Atlantide, and Asian flavors at Indochine. The line’s S.A.L.T. program — an acronym for “Sea and Land Taste” — defines each ship’s culinary voyage. S.A.L.T. Kitchen menus change daily to reflect the ship’s regional location. Cooking classes at S.A.L.T. Lab use .…

By Toby Saltzman

