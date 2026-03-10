Scenic Group Announces Three New Luxury River Ships

Scenic Group plans to add three new river ships to its fleet. The expansion includes one Emerald Cruises Star-Ship and two Scenic Space-Ships that will sail in Europe and Asia starting in 2027 and 2028.

The announcement comes as Scenic Group marks 40 years in the cruise industry.

Glen Moroney, Chairman & Founder, Scenic Group, said: “Our commitment to an additional three new river ships for the Scenic and Emerald Cruises brands reflects our confidence in the strong demand for our unique approach to luxury cruising. With Scenic Ikon in build for delivery in 2028 and five Emerald Cruises yachts and river ships already confirmed, this announcement marks the next phase of our strategic fleet growth. By bringing the design and construction of these new river ships under the expertise of our team at MKM Yachts, we can apply the same exacting standards, innovation and design principles that have underpinned Scenic Group’s success for the past 40 years.”

Emerald Nova: launching June 2027 on the Douro River

Emerald Nova will sail on Portugal’s Douro River and join Emerald Radiance. The ship will offer longer itineraries and two different cruise options.

One itinerary, the 11-day Douro Highlights: Porto, Salamanca & the Wine Valley, will visit cities and wine regions throughout the valley. Guests will also have active excursion options like guided hikes and kayaking.

Scenic Aria: launching September 2027 on the Douro River

Scenic Aria will join Scenic Azure on the Douro River. The ship will operate two itineraries: the 11-day Unforgettable Douro and the 8-day Delightful Douro.

Scenic Spirit II: launching early 2028 on the Mekong River

Scenic Spirit II will sail on the Mekong River through Vietnam and Cambodia. The new ship is being added as demand for Mekong River cruises continues to grow.