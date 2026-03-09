Princess Cruises Is Changing the Way Cruise Lines Do Dining

At Princess Cruises, dining at sea is no longer just buffets and main dining rooms. Under the direction of Vice President of Food and Beverage Sami Kohen, the line is reshaping how guests experience food and beverages across its fleet.

Kohen has built a story-driven approach that connects guests with hand-selected culinary partners. From Makoto’s sushi expertise to The Butcher’s Block by Dario and Tony Gemignani’s award-winning pizza, each chef brings both skill and narrative to the dining experience. Guests don’t just eat. They engage with the people, the history, and the craft behind every dish. These are just a few examples of the full roster of celebrity chef partners Princess has curated across its ships, each bringing their own signature style and personal story to the table. Guests can attend chef-led demonstrations, meet-and-greets, and interactive tastings, turning each meal into an immersive experience.

Beverages are receiving the same treatment. Princess Cruises, famous as “The Love Boat,” curates an exclusive “Love Line Premium Liquors” collection featuring celebrity-partnered wines and spirits aimed at elevating onboard experiences. Key brands include McConaughey’s Pantalones Tequila, Jason Momoa’s MEILI Vodka, Blake Lively’s Betty Booze, and Kylie Minogue’s zero-alcohol options. These partnerships go beyond brand endorsements. They are ownership-driven collaborations that bring authentic stories and celebrity influence directly to guests. Last year, Princess sold 1.2 million 24-karat gold margaritas. In February, the line aims to break the Guinness World Record for most margaritas sold in eight hours aboard the Regal Princess, turning cocktails into headline-making experiences and creating unique, social-media-ready moments for guests.

Princess’ focus on authenticity extends to its certified offerings. Alfredo’s Pizzeria, featuring Tony Gemignani, recently received official certification from the Italian Chamber of Commerce, marking the only certified Italian pizzeria at sea. Across the fleet, these experiences are designed to connect guests with global flavors, cultures, and culinary craftsmanship in ways that are unique to Princess.

The approach reflects a larger vision. It transforms cruise dining into immersive experiences that combine culinary mastery, storytelling, and measurable impact. Kohen, named F&B Maverick of the Year by C-Trade last year, is at the center of this evolution, orchestrating the partnerships, programming, and activations that set Princess apart from other cruise lines. From specialty restaurants to in-cabin culinary videos, interactive tastings, and live cocktail activations, every element is designed to engage, entertain, and inspire.

With nearly three million guests visiting Princess ships annually, this strategy ensures that dining is not just a meal. It is a global, memorable experience that leaves a mark both on the palate and in the mind.

With Kohen leading the charge, Princess is proving that dining at sea can be more than a meal. It can be an experience, a story, and a memory that lasts long after the voyage ends.