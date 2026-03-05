Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Norwegian Luna

Norwegian Cruise Line has taken delivery of Norwegian Luna, the 21st ship in its fleet, from Fincantieri at the shipyard in Marghera.

Norwegian Luna is the second ship in the Prima Plus Class. The 156,000-gross-ton ship accommodates 3,565 guests and features 1,809 staterooms. Onboard are 17 dining venues and 18 bars and lounges, offering a range of dining and social spaces.

“We are thrilled to welcome Norwegian Luna to our fleet and to welcome our first guests aboard next week,” said Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “As our newest ship, Norwegian Luna is a powerful reflection of NCL’s ‘It’s Different Out Here’ brand ethos. She delivers freedom, flexibility and thoughtfully curated experiences, allowing guests to enjoy their vacation exactly how they want, with ease. This ship represents the continued evolution of our vision and the incredible work behind an award-winning class of ships. We are deeply appreciative of the world-class architects and designers, as well as our talented partners at Fincantieri who brought Norwegian Luna to life. We’re proud to continue this strong partnership as we look ahead to building more exceptional NCL vessels together over the next decade.”

Designed for families and travelers seeking a range of activities, Norwegian Luna offers attractions, entertainment, dining, and multiple stateroom options.

Family attractions include the Aqua Slidecoaster, a hybrid waterslide and rollercoaster; Luna Midway, an outdoor area with carnival-style games; and Moon Climber, a multi-level obstacle course. The Luna Game Zone features arcade and virtual reality games, while the Glow Court is a sports complex with an LED floor that changes into a nightclub at night. Adults can visit the Mandara Spa or the adults-only Vibe Beach Club.

Entertainment includes “Elton: A Celebration of Elton John,” “HIKO: Innovation Meets Wonder,” and a new show at Syd Norman’s Pour House, “A Tribute to Eagles.”

Dining options include complimentary main dining rooms, a 24-hour eatery, and the Indulge Food Hall with nine global food stations. Specialty restaurants include Le Bistro, a French restaurant, and Sukhothai, a Thai venue.

Accommodations range from inside, oceanview, and balcony staterooms to suites. The Haven by Norwegian offers a private ship-within-a-ship area with dedicated spaces, a private restaurant, and butler and concierge service.

Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of Fincantieri’s Merchant Ships Division, stated, “We are proud to deliver Norwegian Luna, a ship that truly reflects our ability to interpret and anticipate the evolution of the global cruise industry. This milestone further strengthens the long-standing collaboration between Fincantieri and NCL, built on a shared commitment to innovation. The Prima Plus Class sets a new benchmark for the industry, thanks to cutting-edge design solutions and a level of construction excellence showcased by our Marghera shipyard. Every vessel we build is the result of collective expertise, passion and advanced technology – elements that enable us to shape the future of cruising.”

After a transatlantic voyage from Civitavecchia, Norwegian Luna will arrive in the U.S. on March 23, 2026, ahead of its christening on March 27, 2026, at PortMiami.

In its first year, the ship will homeport in Miami and sail three- and four-day Bahamas cruises and seven-day Caribbean itineraries. From April 11 to Nov. 7, 2026, sailings will include stops in Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and Great Stirrup Cay.

Beginning in November 2026, the ship will operate Western Caribbean itineraries visiting Roatán, Cozumel, and Harvest Caye.

On April 6, 2027, Norwegian Luna will begin sailings from New York City, offering four- to seven-day Bermuda cruises with overnights at Royal Naval Dockyard.

For more information or to book, contact a travel advisor, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784), or visit the Norwegian Cruise Line website.