Seabourn “Yours to Explore” Event Adds Suite Upgrades

Seabourn has launched its new “Yours to Explore Event,” available through May 5, 2026. The promotion offers a complimentary two-category Veranda Suite upgrade and shipboard credit for guests booking select 2026 and beyond ocean and expedition voyages.

Benefits of the “Yours to Explore Event” include:

• Complimentary two-category Veranda Suite upgrade

• Shipboard credit based on voyage length

• $300 per suite on voyages 13 days or fewer

• $1,000 per suite on voyages 14 days or longer

“With our ‘Yours to Explore Event,’ we’re offering guests added flexibility to tailor their Seabourn experience in meaningful ways,” said Mark Tamis, President of Seabourn. “Whether exploring the fall foliage of Canada & New England, discovering the cultural richness and culinary delights of Japan and Asia, or venturing to the Arctic or Antarctica with our expert expedition team, this event gives guests more ways to personalize their journey while enjoying the intuitive service and intimate atmosphere at sea that define Seabourn.”

Seabourn’s “Yours to Explore Event” applies to more than 500 ocean and expedition itineraries sailing in 2026 and beyond. Guests can sail on Seabourn’s all-suite ocean and expedition ships, which carry between 264 and 600 guests. Itineraries include destinations such as Japan, Canada and New England, Antarctica, and the Arctic.

Sample sailings available with the “Yours to Explore Event” include:

Seabourn Venture: July 6, 2026: 10-Day Wild Scottish Isles & Iceland

Seabourn Encore: October 10, 2026: 12-Day Harvest Horizons: Japan’s Coastal Charms

Seabourn Pursuit: November 21, 2026: 21-Day Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands

Seabourn Venture: January 7, 2027: 13-Day Antarctica Exploration

Seabourn Quest: January 17, 2027: 23-Day World Cruise: South Pacific Explorer

Seabourn Encore: February 15, 2027: 12-Day Jewels of Taiwan & Japan

Seabourn Encore: February 27, 2027: 14-Day Sea of Japan & Plum Blossoms

Seabourn Quest: March 26, 2027: 20-Day World Cruise: Australia Explorer

Seabourn Venture: July 3, 2027: 14-Day Southeast Greenland & Iceland

Seabourn Ovation: October 7, 2027: 12-Day Canada & New England Fall Foliage

A full list of sailings included in the “Yours to Explore Event” is available on Seabourn’s website.

For more information, contact a travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, or visit seabourn.com.