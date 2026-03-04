Disney Cruise Line Christens Disney Adventure

Disney Cruise Line christened its newest ship, Disney Adventure, with an entertainment showcase highlighting the Disney stories, characters, and music featured onboard. The ceremony also marked the cruise line’s first ship to sail in Southeast Asia.

In the Walt Disney Theatre aboard the ship, guests watched Disney storytelling come to life through regional vocalists, musicians, and video effects, with appearances from Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse. A 23-piece orchestra joined Hollywood Performing Arts Hall of Fame inductee Jed Madela and Eurovision artist Dami Im to perform classic Disney, Pixar, and Marvel songs alongside large-scale visuals surrounding the stage.

Chairman of Disney Experiences and incoming CEO of The Walt Disney Company Josh D’Amaro, and President of Disney Signature Experiences Joe Schott, also joined the artists on stage to mark the occasion.

“The Walt Disney Company has always been built on the power of storytelling and innovation – and Disney Cruise Line brings those values to life in extraordinary ways. Our cruise ships are ambassadors of our brand that carry joy, wonder and enchantment to destinations around the world,” said D’Amaro. “As our first ship to homeport in Asia, the Disney Adventure represents a new chapter for Disney Cruise Line and will introduce Disney to audiences who may be experiencing our magic for the very first time. It offers fans across this region an opportunity to immerse themselves in unforgettable ways and create memories that are uniquely Disney.”

Robert Downey Jr., godparent of Disney Adventure, delivered the ceremonial blessing wishing good fortune for the ship and its guests.

“I’ve had the privilege of getting to know the team at Walt Disney Imagineering, and I can tell you Adventure is the perfect name for what they’ve created,” he said. “Being the Godparent of this majestic vessel is an honor, and I have some serious duties to perform, so let’s make it official, shall we?”

The ceremony concluded with a confetti burst and Disney characters performing “Let’s Set Sail,” a Disney Cruise Line tradition that celebrates the start of a ship’s journeys.

Inspired by more than 100 years of Disney, Pixar, and Marvel storytelling, the Disney Adventure features seven themed areas, including San Fransokyo Street from Big Hero 6. Onboard offerings include a new Broadway-style musical, Remember; immersive dining; fireworks at sea; kids clubs; bars and lounges for adults; and attractions such as Disney Cruise Line’s first roller coaster at sea, Ironcycle Test Run.

The Disney Adventure is Disney Cruise Line’s eighth ship and its largest to date. The ship departs on its maiden voyage March 10, followed by a season of three- and four-night sailings. The vessel is part of Disney Cruise Line’s fleet expansion, which will add five more ships by 2031.

Guests can learn more or book at disneycruise.com, by calling 888-325-2500, or through a travel advisor.

Will you be sailing on Disney Adventure? Let us know in the comments!