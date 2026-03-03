FeaturedBlogs

Steve Leland’s Just When You Need Help

by Steve Leland
by Steve Leland

It’s hard to know when you’ll need certain things — especially items you simply can’t pick up at a local store. 

When I developed a foot issue that made walking difficult, the challenge wasn’t just the discomfort, but how quickly everyday movement became an obstacle. What I needed most was a simple solution that wouldn’t require added effort or guesswork.

That solution came from Special Needs Group. They arranged a mobility scooter and delivered it directly to my home. The process was straightforward, the equipment was ready to use, and I really noticed the immediate return of my independence. It was a reminder of how critical access to the right support can be when mobility is suddenly limited … when you can’t get around as easily as usual.

Special Needs Group specializes in medical and accessibility equipment rentals. That means: 

* scooters

* manual and powered wheelchairs 

* walkers

* hospital beds

* oxygen equipment 

* CPAP machines

* bathroom safety aids

… and more.  

Andrew Garnett, Founder, CEO and President of Special Needs Group

Each item is professionally maintained and delivered with care — details that matter when comfort and reliability are essential.

What truly distinguishes the company is its understanding of travel, particularly cruising. Rather than managing the logistics of transporting medical equipment through airports and ports, cruisers can have what they need delivered directly to their ship, allowing us to begin our voyages without interruption.

Whether at home or at sea, Special Needs Group provides reassurance at moments when uncertainty can otherwise take over. By meeting clients exactly where they are, the company restores more than mobility — it restores confidence.

As a former cruise director, Steve has been cruising the world for the past forty years. Bringing a new dimension to cruise journalism, he continues to spin the globe searching for off the grid cruise adventures and unplugged destinations to share with Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine readers.

You may also like

Teaching on the High Seas

Chef Regina Charboneau at Books & Books, Hosted...

Silversea Reveals Public Spaces at The Cormorant at...

MSC Cruises to Enhance MSC Poesia

Explora Journeys Reveals New Brand Campaign

Oceania Cruises Launches Ambassador Program

How hard can it be to weave a...

MSC Cruises Unveils New Entertainment for 2026

Princess Cruises Sets Margarita Record at Sea in...

Explora Journeys Sets Standard for Luxury Sports Travel

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.