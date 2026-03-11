Royal Caribbean Brings America’s Got Talent to Sea

Royal Caribbean will debut America’s Got Talent LIVE on Legend of the Seas in August 2026, bringing a new stage show inspired by the global variety series to the ship. The production marks the first time America’s Got Talent will headline a show at sea.

“At Royal Caribbean, we are constantly redefining live entertainment at every turn—bringing jaw-dropping performances to life across stage, air, water, and ice—and America’s Got Talent LIVE on Legend of the Seas is the perfect expression of that vision,” said Christine Coachman, vice president of entertainment, Royal Caribbean. “As one of the most acclaimed entertainment franchises on television, America’s Got Talent perfectly reflects our commitment to bold, world-class experiences that will truly wow our audiences on Legend.”

America’s Got Talent LIVE on Legend of the Seas will bring the franchise’s signature variety show to sea. The ship’s Royal Theater will feature performers from the Got Talent universe, including magicians, musicians, acrobats, and aerialists.

“We’re thrilled to bring Got Talent to an all-new at sea experience as we set sail for the first time with Royal Caribbean,” said Erica Gadecki, Executive Vice President of Partnership Solutions, Fremantle. “We can’t wait to showcase incredible acts from around the world on a brand-new stage onboard, creating an unforgettable experience for fans.”

Entertainment on Legend of the Seas

From global Got Talent performers to the debut of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Legend of the Seas will feature a wide range of entertainment for all ages. The lineup includes high divers, aerialists, robots and dancers at the AquaTheater, along with ice shows at Absolute Zero, the largest ice arena at sea.

Guests can also visit more than 20 bars, lounges and live music venues across the ship. Options include jazz at Lou’s, sing-along performances at Dueling Pianos, and dining at Hollywoodland Supper Club and the train-themed Royal Railway: Legend Station. Additional entertainment details will be announced later.

Legend of the Seas Itineraries

The ship will sail 7-night Western Mediterranean itineraries from Barcelona and Rome (Civitavecchia), visiting destinations including Marseille, Naples, and Palma de Mallorca.

In November 2026, the ship will begin Caribbean sailings from Fort Lauderdale with 6-night Western Caribbean and 8-night Southern Caribbean cruises. Caribbean itineraries will include a stop at Perfect Day at CocoCay and ports such as Oranjestad and Willemstad.

More details are available through the Royal Caribbean website.

Will you be sailing aboard Legend of the Seas? Let us know in the comments!