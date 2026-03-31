F&B@Sea Returns to Miami

F&B@Sea returns for its third year at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center on April 15–16, 2026. The event will be its largest yet, featuring a keynote by Marcus Samuelsson, a sold-out marketplace with 180+ vendors, and expanded programming, awards, and industry experiences.

“As we approach the third iteration of this marketplace, I am proud of the lineup assembled by our team, starting with Chef Marcus Samuelsson,” said Event Manager Chloe Birnbach. “We continue to grow F&B@Sea each year, raising the bar in cruise food and beverage and creating a platform for industry leaders and innovators to connect.”

F&B@Sea highlights include:

Keynote by Marcus Samuelsson

The Red Rooster and Overtown chef will speak on storytelling through cuisine on April 15 at 2:00 PM. A James Beard Award winner and Emmy recipient, he is also a judge on Top Chef and Chopped and author of Yes, Chef.

Sustainable Sourcing Panel with Farmer Lee Jones

Jones will share practical insights on sustainable sourcing for cruise operations during the panel “Sustainable Sourcing at Sea.”

Live Demo with Norman Van Aken

Van Aken will present “New World Flavours: Caribbean Fusion for Modern Menus” on April 16, featuring mojo-marinated shrimp and sausage satays.

Additional highlights include:

F&B@Sea Awards

Recognizing innovation in cruise food and beverage, with honors across sustainability, creativity, and culinary excellence.

Lido Deck

A social hub for networking with music, cocktails, and brand activations.

Matchmaking Café

A space for buyers and suppliers to connect through scheduled and informal meetings.

Global Taste at Sea Lunch

A buffet-style experience featuring globally inspired dishes from key cruise regions.

Brunch with the Brands

A brunch showcasing vendor products through creative, trend-driven dishes.

Taste & Learn Lounge

An interactive space focused on emerging food and beverage trends.

Chef’s Table Tasting Hour

A curated tasting of small plates with paired beverages, highlighting premium ingredients and modern menu concepts.

Find full details about Seatrade Cruise Global at www.seatradecruiseevents.com/global

For press accreditation, registration & event logos: www.seatradecruiseevents.com/global/en/useful-info/useful-info/press-centre.html

Will you be attending Seatrade? Let us know in the comments!