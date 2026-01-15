Celebrity Cruises Launches 4 European Festivals on Celebrity Xcel

This summer in Europe, Celebrity Xcel invites guests to experience the Mediterranean on board at The Bazaar, a space that blends ship and shore. Guests can enjoy four destination-inspired festivals, artisan markets, hands-on activities, regional cuisine, and live entertainment. With changing programming and three-story LED screens, no two days at sea are the same.

The four festivals include:

Opa Festival (Greece): Greek food, jewelry-making, and evening music and dancing.

La Dolce Vita Festival (Italy): Limoncello, pasta and tiramisu making, plus Venetian-inspired evening entertainment.

Salud Festival (Spain): Sangria, Spanish dishes, crafts, and flamenco performances.

Silk & Spice Festival (Morocco & Turkey): Tea, Turkish delights, and music and dance performances.

“Since launching in November, The Bazaar has transformed destination immersion, keeping guests engaged in local culture beyond port visits,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “From morning to night, the experience captivates guests, and we’re excited to bring the heartbeat of the Mediterranean to every Europe sailing.”

Dining highlights include Mosaic, offering destination-inspired dishes, and Spice, a casual option with rotating bites from the ports visited. The Market at The Bazaar sells artisan goods from across Europe and North Africa. Culinary fans can also join Chef’s Studio at Mosaic to cook dishes from the destinations visited.

On land, Celebrity Xcel stops in Florence, Palma de Mallorca, Santorini, and Mykonos, with overnight stays in Madeira. Starting May 2026, the ship will sail seven- to 11-night European itineraries from Barcelona and Athens.

