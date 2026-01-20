Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces Atlas Adventurer

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced it is building its first luxury expedition sailing yacht, marking an expansion of its expedition cruise offerings.

Atlas Adventurer is a hybrid-powered sailing yacht built for global travel. It features modern marine systems, comfortable guest spaces, and three carbon masts with solid sails that improve efficiency and allow for quiet, zero-emission sailing when wind conditions permit. The 26,000-gross-ton, 690-foot yacht is powered by dual-fuel engines and an electric-hybrid system with a 9-megawatt battery, ensuring efficient, quiet operation even in light wind. It also includes stabilizers, a reinforced hull, and Ice Class 1B (Polar Category C) certification, enabling safe travel to a wide range of destinations worldwide.

“This new Atlas-class sailing yacht represents the next step in our growth,” said James A. Rodriguez, President & CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “It allows us to expand our destination footprint into regions our guests have been asking us for, while further solidifying Atlas’ position within the luxury expedition cruise category. As our brand continues to evolve, this vessel is a powerful expression of where we are headed: thoughtful growth, intentional design, and deeper global exploration.”

Atlas Adventurer will accommodate up to 400 guests with a crew of 275. The yacht will feature all-suite accommodations, larger public spaces, and a broader range of dining, wellness, and social venues, while keeping the personalized service that defines Atlas Ocean Voyages.

“Atlas Ocean Voyages has always been driven by innovation in how we explore the world,” said Mario Ferreira, Chairman, Founder and Owner of Mystic Invest Holding, Atlas’ parent company. “With Atlas Adventurer, we are introducing a new generation of luxury expedition sailing yachts. This vessel serves as a bridge between the wind mastery of the 15th century and the solid sails and electric propulsion of the 21st century. The yacht is designed to comply with future zero emission port regulations and can navigate silently, allowing access to some of the most exclusive and restricted small ports around the world. This vessel combines modern design with advanced technology, featuring carbon-fiber masts and solid sails, along with a powerful 9- megawatt battery system that enables near-silent operation when sailing under wind power. These advancements highlight our ongoing commitment to sustainable and innovative tourism, while also expanding the destinations we can explore and enhancing the onboard experiences our guests have come to expect. Atlas Adventurer represents the next evolution in responsible, highly technological, comfortable, and safe yacht design.”

Beginning in late 2028, Atlas Adventurer will sail to destinations across Asia, including Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines, as well as Africa, including Seychelles, Madagascar, Tanzania, Kenya, Mozambique, and South Africa.

Additional details, including suite designs, onboard experiences, dining venues, and itineraries, will be announced in the coming months.

Early Access Priority reservations for the inaugural season are now open. Guests can secure a spot with a $2,000 deposit and sign up to receive updates as new details are released at www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/Atlas-Adventurer.