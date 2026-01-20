Aurora Twice as Brilliant

Aurora Expeditions, always at the forefront of helping to save our planet, has just outdone themselves with two exciting advances in energy conservation.

First, the award-winning small-ship cruise line has announced a new regeneration program that will minimize emissions through smarter operations and cleaner technologies.

Second, continuing their commitment to preserving the environment, they’ve just completed their first biofuel trial, reducing the discharge of greenhouse gases.

Aurora’s sustainability manager, Sasha Buch said, “The trial has provided valuable insights that will guide future testing and support the broader adoption of sustainable fuels in the maritime sector.”

By Alex Darlington

To read more cruise and travel reviews like this, subscribe to Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine.