Aman at Sea Reveals First Amangati Itineraries

Aman at Sea has unveiled the first itineraries for Amangati, its debut ocean-going yacht. Launching in spring 2027, Amangati’s inaugural season will feature five- to eight-night Mediterranean voyages, sailing along iconic coastlines and into smaller, less crowded harbours.

More about Amangati

Currently under construction, Amangati is a 600-foot, nine-deck yacht designed around Aman’s focus on space, privacy and calm. It will carry just 94 guests across 47 large suites, each with a private terrace. Suite sizes range from 731 to 3,811 square feet, offering far more space than is typical at sea.

The yacht is designed to feel calm and comfortable, similar to an Aman resort on land. Interiors are clean and simple, with large windows, natural materials and private terraces that keep the sea in view. The overall atmosphere is quiet, private and easy to settle into.

Wellness is a major focus on board. The Aman Spa spans two decks and includes eight ocean-facing treatment rooms, private terraces, whirlpool baths, a hammam and a banya. Guests also have access to a fitness studio, Medi Spa, medical center and beauty lounge, along with daily yoga and meditation. Outdoor spaces include the Selora Marina and Lounge, with water sports, pools and sun decks.

Dining is spread across several restaurants, with Mediterranean dishes at Alira, Japanese cuisine at Akari and Hiori, and classic grill fare at Aman Grill. In-suite dining is available at any hour. Evenings can be spent at The Jazz Club, the cinema or the youth lounge.

Amangati’s first season explores the Mediterranean through a series of five- to eight-night journeys, from the Dalmatian Coast to Spain and the French Riviera, with calls at smaller ports such as Beaulieu-sur-Mer. The itineraries allow for deeper exploration, with overnight stays, late departures and sailings timed around major events like the Cannes Film Festival and the Monaco Grand Prix, including a rare sunset passage through Venice’s Grand Canal.

On shore, guests can choose from curated cultural and historical experiences or opt for concierge-led exploration. Arrivals and departures are handled via two helipads and six tenders, while a dedicated suite host provides discreet, consistent service throughout the voyage.

Reservations for Amangati are now open. Will you be sailing aboard Amangati? Let us know in the comments!