Experience Red Rooster Overtown Near PortMiami

by Porthole Cruise and Travel
Red Rooster Overtown is just a few minutes from PortMiami, making it an easy stop before or after a cruise. The restaurant is from Marcus Samuelsson, Derek Fleming, and Michael Simkins, and the food pulls from Southern, Caribbean, and African influences that reflect Miami’s roots. It is a local experience you will not find on a cruise ship.

The restaurant is located in Historic Overtown, a neighborhood with deep ties to Black culture, music, and nightlife. That history shows up in the space through the food, the music, and the people who work there. It feels connected to the neighborhood rather than built just for visitors.

Red Rooster Overtown also supports the local community. The restaurant works with local artists and musicians, hosts events and performances, and gives space to Overtown’s creative scene. It is not just a place to eat, but a place that stays involved in the neighborhood it serves.

Red Rooster Overtown Interior | Photo: Tom McGovern

Every Thursday, The Pool Hall hosts Miami Nocturne, a live music series featuring local and touring artists. The room honors Overtown’s musical history and is also available for private events.

Popular dishes include the Overtown Caesar, Grilled Pearl oysters, Lexington deviled eggs, hot honey salmon, and S’mores bread pudding. On Thursdays, the Boogie Down Bird Tower, a stacked fried chicken platter, is a must-try, often paired with the Overtown Sunset Punch. The Creamery pop-up returns Thursday through Sunday with gelato and desserts.

Since opening five years ago during the pandemic, Red Rooster has supported the community with jobs, local artists, and charitable initiatives. It remains the only full-service restaurant, bar, and events venue in Overtown. The restaurant has earned a MICHELIN Bib Gourmand and other local awards. With parking for cars and buses, it is a convenient stop for cruise passengers.

Brunch | Photo:Tom McGovern

Dinner is served Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5 pm to 9:30 pm. Friday and Saturday from 5 pm to 11 pm. Weekend brunch is Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm. Happy hour is Wednesday to Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Whether you are stopping in before a cruise, grabbing brunch after disembarking, or spending an evening enjoying live music, Red Rooster Overtown offers a true taste of Miami. With its flavorful food, rich history, and deep connection to the community, it is more than a meal, it is an experience that reflects the heart of the city.

Since the early 2000s, Porthole.com has been the go-to digital destination for cruise news, travel updates, and inspiring stories from Porthole Cruise & Travel Magazine. The site delivers breaking industry news, ship reviews, destination spotlights, travel tips, and exclusive interviews for both seasoned travelers and those dreaming of their next voyage. Porthole.com connects an engaged audience of travel lovers with the very best of the cruise and travel world—anytime, anywhere.

