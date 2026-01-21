MSC Cruises Adds Year-Round Sailings from La Romana

Today at FITUR in Madrid, MSC Cruises announced a new year-round operation from La Romana, Dominican Republic, launching in November 2026.

Announced in the presence of Dominican Republic Minister of Tourism David Collado, the long-term commitment marks MSC Cruises’ first year-round deployment in the Southern Caribbean, with La Romana serving as a new homeport.

MSC Opera will sail a new weekly itinerary, with guests able to book seven-night cruises or combine sailings into a 14-night back-to-back “butterfly” itinerary. Bookings are now open, with the inaugural sailing departing on November 16, 2026.

With multiple international airports, the Dominican Republic offers easy global access. The MSC Opera program is expected to bring approximately 120,000 international visitors to La Romana annually, generating 240,000 inbound and outbound flight passengers and supporting local hotels, restaurants, and businesses.

Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises, said: “MSC Cruises first started calling in the Dominican Republic in 2014, so after more than ten years it is a proud a moment for me to speak about our new homeporting offering in La Romana. With year-round operations we extend the traditional season, bringing positive economic impact to the local community and bringing 120,000 additional international visitors to La Romana each year. MSC Cruises is committed to the Dominican Republic and this new program for the long term.”

Some highlights of MSC Opera’s new itinerary:

La Romana, Dominican Republic: Enjoy beautiful beaches, local craft shops, and fresh seafood. You can also visit Cueva de las Maravillas or the charming Mediterranean-style village of Altos de Chavón.

Catalina Island, Dominican Republic: A small tropical paradise with clear waters, coral reefs, and white sandy beaches.

Fort-de-France, Martinique: Explore the colorful streets, markets, and shops in the capital, or head out to visit rum distilleries, rainforests, and scenic beaches around the island.

Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands: Famous for the Baths, peaceful beaches, and hiking trails like Gorda Peak National Park, which offers stunning views.

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda: The capital is full of colorful buildings and historic sites like Fort James, plus it’s a gateway to some of the Caribbean’s best beaches for relaxing or water activities.