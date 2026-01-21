Oceania Cruises Launches Oceania Sonata Maiden Voyages

Oceania Cruises has unveiled the first itineraries for Oceania Sonata, the first ship in its new Sonata Class, debuting in August 2027!

Available online for preview, with bookings opening January 28, 2026, the inaugural season includes 22 sailings from August 2027 through April 2028, visiting more than 90 destinations on 7- to 16-day voyages.

The 1,390-guest ship will sail from Europe to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central and South America, with overnight stays and extended time ashore.

“Oceania Sonata’s inaugural season is defined by the cultural diversity and geographic variety of the destinations she visits,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “As the first of four ships in the Sonata Class, her premiere sets the tone for thoughtfully designed itineraries, exceptional comfort, and meaningful, unrushed freedom to explore the world that highlight the continued evolution of Oceania Cruises.”

Itinerary Highlights

Oceania Sonata’s maiden voyage departs Rome (Civitavecchia) on August 7, 2027, for a 14-day journey to Trieste, calling at Catania, Valletta, Katakolon, Bar, and Zadar.

The ship will visit iconic European cities such as Barcelona, Athens, and Lisbon, as well as lesser-known ports like Paros, Koper, Sarandë, and Palamós. With numerous overnight stays, guests can immerse themselves in local culture, cuisine, and heritage in destinations including Istanbul, Livorno, and Bordeaux.

After Mediterranean sailings, Oceania Sonata crosses the Atlantic to Miami for her tropical season, calling at Caribbean favorites like Bridgetown and Tortola, along with hidden gems such as Zihuatanejo-Ixtapa and Puerto Quetzal. The season also includes a daylight transit through the Panama Canal.

Sample Itineraries:

Mediterranean Collage (Maiden Voyage): Rome to Trieste, August 7, 2027, 14 days – Rome, Salerno, Catania, Valletta, Katakolon, Heraklion, Paros, Athens, Mykonos, Argostoli, Corfu, Bar, Split, Zadar, Trieste

Summer’s End Sailaway: Barcelona to London (Southampton), August 30, 2027, 10 days – Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Seville, Lisbon, Oporto, La Coruña, Bilbao, Bordeaux, London

Greeks & Byzantines: Athens to Istanbul, October 14, 2027, 7 days – Athens, Paros, Heraklion, Rhodes, Patmos, Izmir, Istanbul

Rose-Hued Palaces & Playas: Barcelona to Miami, November 18, 2027, 14 days – Barcelona, Alicante, Granada, Seville, Funchal, Bermuda, Miami

Halcyon Holidays: Miami to Los Angeles, December 19, 2027, 16 days – Miami, George Town, Cartagena, Panama Canal, Puntarenas, Puerto Quetzal, Zihuatanejo/Ixtapa, Manzanillo, Ensenada, Los Angeles

Oceania Sonata Highlights:

Accommodates 1,390 guests with 855 crew, including one chef for every eight guests. Half the crew focuses on culinary operations.

Features 13 complimentary culinary experiences, including La Table par Maîtres Cuisiniers de France, the only restaurant at sea approved by the Master Chefs of France, and Nikkei Kitchen, a fusion of Peruvian and Japanese flavors.

Expanded social and entertainment spaces, including the Opus Lounge, a larger Baristas Café, enhanced Crêperie, and LYNC Digital Center for experiential learning.

For more information, visit OceaniaCruises.com or call 855-OCEANIA.

Will you be sailing aboard Oceania Sonata? Let us know in the comments!