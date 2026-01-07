Cruise NewsFeatured

Oceania Cruises Introduces Adults-Only Experience Across Its Fleet

by Porthole Cruise and Travel
Starting January 7, 2026, Oceania Cruises will welcome only guests aged 18 and older for all new bookings. The change is designed to create a more relaxed and sophisticated onboard atmosphere.

Existing reservations made before January 7, 2026, that include travelers under 18 will still be honored, ensuring a smooth transition for current guests.

“Our guests have consistently shared that the tranquil environment aboard our ships is one of the primary reasons they return time and time again,” stated Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “By transitioning to an adults-only experience, we are enhancing the very essence of the Oceania Cruises journey – one defined by sophistication, serenity and discovery.”

Oceania Cruises is known for letting guests explore at their own pace, enjoy each destination, and connect with like-minded travelers. The adults-only policy reflects feedback from repeat guests, travel partners, and new customers who value the line’s calm, unhurried atmosphere and refined service.

For more information about the adults-only policy and upcoming voyages, visit OceaniaCruises.com or contact your travel advisor.

