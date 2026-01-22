Featured

What’s Cooking With Chef Rudi Sodamin at Sea

by Bill Panoff
Great food has a way of changing how you experience a place, and that includes dining at sea. Princess Cruises’ Chief Culinary Artist Rudi Sodamin has long focused on elevating onboard cuisine, and his latest concept, The Catch, brings that approach front and center.

Designed as more than just a restaurant, The Catch is a seafood-driven dining experience built around quality ingredients, thoughtful preparation, and a touch of theater. The result is a meal that feels immersive and memorable, often making guests forget they’re dining onboard a ship.

As Chef Rudi likes to say, it all comes down to one simple question: what’s cooking?

Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

