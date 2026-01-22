MSC Cruises Reveals First Alaska Itineraries

MSC Cruises is heading to Alaska for the first time in May 2026!

MSC Poesia will sail seven-night trips from Seattle, stopping in Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, and Juneau in Alaska, plus Victoria, British Columbia. Guests can enjoy incredible views, local culture, and plenty of activities. The ship will also pass through Tracy Arm Fjord, where glaciers and waterfalls can be seen from the deck or your balcony.

Alaska Itinerary Highlights

Ketchikan, Alaska

Excursions include:

Misty Fjords Flightseeing: See the fjords and mountains from a seaplane.

Bering Sea Crab Fishermen Tour: Meet local fishermen and see crabs, octopus, and prawns up close.

Rainforest & Totem Park: Explore Tongass National Forest and spot wildlife like bald eagles, black bears, and seals.

Icy Strait Point, Alaska

Excursions include:

Whales and Bears: Spot whales, sea lions, and porpoises, then head to Chichagof Island to see Coastal Brown Bears.

Mountaintop Gondola & Forest Tour: Ride 1,500 feet up to Sky Peak for views, then explore old-growth forest on an open-air bus.

Tracy Arm Fjord, Alaska

Juneau, Alaska

Excursions include:

Dog Sledding on Mendenhall Glacier: Take a helicopter to the glacier and ride with Alaskan huskies.

Evening Whale & Food Cruise: Sample Alaska-themed appetizers while watching for whales, guided by an onboard naturalist.

Victoria, Canada

Excursions include:

Evening at Butchart Gardens: Walk the gardens at sunset and visit the Inner Harbour, including the Empress Hotel.

E-Bike City Tour: See Victoria’s highlights, including Chinatown, the waterfront, and Victorian architecture on a guided bike ride.

MSC Cruises’ Alaska trips combine scenery, wildlife, and cultural experiences all from the comfort of a luxury ship.

For more information on MSC Cruises’ Alaska sailings, click here