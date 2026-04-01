How are cruise ships ALWAYS connected… even in the middle of the ocean?

In this episode, I sit down with Brent Horowitz and the team at MTN Global to break down the technology behind connectivity at sea.

We get into what really powers onboard internet, from satellite systems to multi-layered networks that deliver speed, reliability, and security for thousands of guests and crew, all while ships are constantly moving.

If you’ve ever wondered how streaming, working, and staying connected at sea actually works, this is a clear look behind the scenes.

This isn’t just WiFi. It’s the infrastructure that keeps the entire cruise experience running.