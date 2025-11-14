Princess Cruises Partners with Handshake Speakeasy for Exclusive Cocktails

Princess Cruises has teamed up with Handshake Speakeasy, the two-time Best Bar in North America, to bring five exclusive cocktails to its ships. Crafted by Handshake’s award-winning mixologists, these new drinks will debut across the Princess fleet.

About the Partnership

Handshake Speakeasy is bringing its Mexico City cocktail craft to sea in its first collaboration with a cruise line. The five signature drinks launch on November 14, 2025, on Star Princess, with three featured in Crooners and two reserved for guests of The Sanctuary Collection. The cocktails will then expand across all 17 Princess ships in the weeks that follow.

“At Princess, we’re always searching for ways to elevate our guests’ experiences, and this partnership with Handshake Speakeasy represents the best of the best in cocktail culture,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. “These are cocktails you simply can’t get anywhere else. We’re thrilled to bring these world-class creations to the Princess fleet.”

More About the Collaboration

Princess is introducing the partnership through a digital storytelling series led by Rob Floyd, the cruise line’s global mixologist ambassador. Filmed in Mexico City, the series follows Floyd through local markets as Eric Van Beek, Handshake’s co-owner and lead mixologist, designs cocktails inspired by what he calls “the soul of the cocktail.”

The five exclusive drinks include:

Crooners

Pan Am Punch: Bacardi Superior, Aperol, Lemon, Orgeat

Green Tea: Bombay Sapphire Gin, Lemon, Vanilla, Coconut, Matcha Tea

Banana Bread O.F.: Rittenhouse Rye Whiskey, Banana, Walnut Brown Butter, Maple

The Sanctuary Club (Sanctuary Collection)

Hibiscus & Spice: Pantalones Tequila Blanco, Hibiscus, Lime, Cinnamon, Cointreau, Vanilla

Red Fruit & Roses: Elyx Vodka, Strawberry, Rose Water, Jasmine Tea, Lime

Handshake is known for inventive drinks, a refined speakeasy atmosphere, and its hidden flavor lab in Mexico City. The bar has received global recognition, including World’s Best Bar 2024 and North America’s Best Bar for 2024 and 2025 by World’s 50 Best Bars.

“Working with Handshake Speakeasy is about more than mixing spirits. It’s about telling a story in every sip,” said Rob Floyd, Princess Cruises Global Mixologist Ambassador. “These cocktails are playful, original, and capture the energy of Mexico City’s bar scene.”

“We’re excited about this collaboration because we can share a piece of Handshake with more guests and showcase our work with a great partner,” said Rodrigo Urraca, co-owner of Handshake Speakeasy.

Expanding the Bar Program

Princess continues to build its beverage portfolio through the Love Line Premium Liquors collection, offering curated wines and spirits crafted in partnership with:

Pantalones Organic Tequila by Camila and Matthew McConaughey

Meili Vodka by Jason Momoa and Blaine Halvorson

Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber

Archer Roose co-owned by Elizabeth Banks

Seven Daughters Moscato by Taraji P. Henson

Melorosa wines co-founded by Jason Aldean, Kasi Wicks, and Chuck Wicks

Love Prosecco by Romero Britto

Zero Alcohol Sparkling Rosé by Kylie Minogue

Betty Booze by Blake Lively

More information about Princess Cruises is available through a travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting princess.com.