The MSC Group and the MSC Foundation have organized urgent relief efforts to support the Government of Jamaica’s response to Hurricane Melissa, which made landfall on October 28.

With support from MSC Cruises, MSC Divina delivered 3,360 gallons of bottled water and 264 tarpaulins to Ocho Rios on November 11, addressing immediate needs for safe water and shelter materials.

Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises Executive Chairman and Chair of the MSC Foundation Executive Committee, commented: “We are deeply committed to supporting the people of Jamaica as they respond to the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa. Through the coordinated delivery of essential resources with our local partners, we are working to bring relief to affected communities and provide critical supplies to those in need.”

The MSC Foundation is also providing ocean transport for 12 containers of relief supplies from the United States and has donated 14 containers to local nonprofits Food For The Poor and the RG Cares Foundation for distribution and storage. Additional support is being organized as part of the national response.

These efforts mark the Foundation’s initial support for the government-led response and help strengthen the work of partners on the ground.