Celebrity Xcel Arrives to Port Everglades

Celebrity Xcel has arrived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with seven new guest experiences. Xcel is the fifth ship in the Edge Series and includes updates based on input from the Xcel Dream Makers guest program.

“With each new ship, we raise the bar for the ultimate vacation experience – and Celebrity Xcel stands in a class of her own,” said Jason Liberty, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. “Celebrity Xcel’s arrival sets a new standard for the industry.”

“Celebrity Xcel was designed with our guests in mind,” added Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “From the seven new spaces to the direct input of our Xcel Dream Makers, Celebrity Xcel lives up to her name.”

Highlights of the new experiences include:

The Bazaar: A three-story space offering two new dining venues, a marketplace with artisan products, destination-themed festivals, and live entertainment.

Bora: A Mediterranean-inspired rooftop restaurant offering daytime brunch and tableside dinner service.

Celebrity Pool Club: A redesigned pool area with more shade, a pool valet, and upgraded private cabanas.

Attic at The Club: A 24/7 adults-only games lounge with retro arcade games and classic activities.

Celebrity Flagship Store: The brand’s first flagship retail space, offering interactive displays, artifacts, and customizable merchandise.

The Spa on Celebrity Xcel: Celebrity’s largest spa, featuring its first Hydra Room, eight Thermal Suite experiences, and an outdoor Vitamin D Deck.

Entertainment: Three new theater shows, two interactive Club productions, new parties, live music, and expanded daily activities.

All seven experiences were shaped with input from the Xcel Dream Makers, a global community of travelers who tested and voted on key features.

Celebrity Xcel is now sailing seven-night itineraries from Fort Lauderdale to The Bahamas, Mexico, Cayman Islands, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. In Summer 2026, she will begin her first European season with seven- to 11-night sailings from Barcelona and Athens, including new overnight stays in Madeira, Portugal.

For more information or to book, visit celebrity.com, call 1-800-CELEBRITY, or contact a travel advisor.

Will you be sailing aboard Celebrity Xcel? Let us know in the comments!