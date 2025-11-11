Celebrity Cruises Expands 2027–2028 Sailings

Celebrity Cruises has released its 2027 and 2028 itineraries for the Caribbean, Asia, and South America!

The lineup includes 131 destinations across 42 countries, with new ports, overnight stays, and longer days ashore.

2027–28 Caribbean, Winter Asia, and South America Highlights

First-ever dedicated Grand Turk itineraries in the Caribbean.

Four Panama Canal sailings aboard Celebrity Ascent.

123 opportunities in Asia to spend more than 10 hours in port.

Overnight stay in Hong Kong on New Year’s Eve aboard Celebrity Solstice.

14-night South America and Antarctica sailings aboard Celebrity Equinox.

Eight Celebrity ships will sail to 65 Caribbean destinations in 2027 and 2028. Seven-night itineraries on Celebrity Beyond from Miami and Fort Lauderdale include visits to Grand Turk, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and the ABC Islands. Guests can explore Willemstad’s historic downtown or relax at CocoCay’s beaches and activity areas.

Celebrity Ascent

Celebrity Ascent will offer 10- to 14-night Southern Caribbean sailings, including more transits through the Panama Canal and stops in Antigua, St. Lucia, and Barbados.

Celebrity Xcel

Celebrity Xcel continues its Caribbean season with seven-night eastern and western itineraries. Guests can enjoy beaches in Grand Cayman, St. Thomas and St. Kitts, and experience local food and entertainment onboard at The Bazaar.

Celebrity Eclipse

From Fort Lauderdale, Celebrity Silhouette sails six- and eight-night itineraries to the ABC Islands, Jamaica, Grand Cayman and Mexico. Celebrity Eclipse offers longer nine- to twelve-night journeys with more time ashore.

Celebrity Reflection

Celebrity Reflection continues its three- and four-night weekend sailings year-round to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bimini, Nassau and Key West. Short sailings offer quick tropical escapes with minimal travel time.

Celebrity Apex

Celebrity Apex returns to Port Canaveral, and Celebrity Constellation sails from Tampa, both offering seven-night routes to The Bahamas and Key West.

Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Millennium

Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Millennium will visit 49 destinations across seven countries in Southern Asia. Celebrity Solstice features refreshed spaces and 12-night sailings to Bali, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia, along with the new Sunset Park on the top deck.

The schedule includes 123 port days longer than 10 hours and overnight stays in Bangkok, Benoa, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Phuket. Guests can enjoy night markets, temples, coastal views and local cuisine. A New Year’s Eve overnight in Hong Kong offers views of the Victoria Harbour fireworks.

Celebrity Equinox

From November 2027 to February 2028, Celebrity Equinox will offer 14-night itineraries across South America and Antarctica. Sailings include stops at Iguazu Falls, the Chilean Fjords, and Patagonia’s wildlife regions. Guests will round Cape Horn, visit Tierra del Fuego National Park and explore dramatic coastal landscapes.

On land, travelers can experience Patagonian barbecue, Chilean seafood, ceviche and dulce de leche. Onboard, they’ll return to Celebrity’s well-known service, dining and amenities.

On Sale Dates

Caribbean: November 11, 2025

Asia and South America: December 10, 2025

