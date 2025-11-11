Sipping Station Opens Inside Central Fare at MiamiCentral

Sipping Station is now open at Central Fare, bringing a fresh wine-and-tapas concept to MiamiCentral. The Basque-inspired bar offers boutique wines and Spanish- and French-style small plates created by Mario Naar of Chèvre Miami and sommelier Matthieu Yamoum. It joins more than 10 food spots at Central Fare, expanding the downtown Miami food collective.

“As Central Fare approaches its six-month anniversary, I am proud of the talented team of restauranteurs who have quickly built such a strong community through comradery to create a unique Miami experience,” shares Brightline Florida CEO Patrick Goddard. “Locals are embracing the venue, planning events, and visitors are experiencing many Miami favorites under one roof. Sipping Station is a welcomed addition as we approach the season with Art Basel, a busy sports schedule, the holidays and more.”

About Central Fare

Central Fare sits on the second level of Brightline’s MiamiCentral station in downtown Miami. The food hall serves the surrounding residential and office community and includes 12,000 square feet of private event space with full A/V support for corporate gatherings.

Here’s what’s new at Central Fare, including the addition of Sipping Station.

Sipping Station:

A Basque-inspired wine and tapas bar offering wines by the glass, small plates, TVs for sports, pintxos, truffled ricotta toast, hand-carved jamón, Manchego, caviar, and paella by Chef Claudio Giordano.

Mamma Mia Flower Studio:

A floral studio offering modern arrangements, build-your-own bouquets, curated designs, in-store pickup, and delivery.

Cotoita:

Ecuadorian dishes, including empanadas and customizable bowls with options like Ecuadorian-style bistec.

El Turco Express:

Fast-casual Turkish dishes from the team behind Michelin-recognized El Turco, including kebabs, hummus, and baklava.

Guchi’s Sushi Bar:

A new sushi and handroll concept with premium fish, Surf & Turf rolls with A5 Wagyu, salmon handrolls, and build-your-own poke bowls.

Josh’s Corner Diner:

All-day diner featuring bagels, pancakes, breakfast sandwiches, wraps, tuna melts, burgers, and a fried bologna sandwich.

Peel!:

Vegan, no-sugar-added banana-based soft serve made from rescued produce, topped with a variety of add-ons.

Peppi’s Steaks & Hoagies:

Philadelphia-style cheesesteaks, hoagies, and hot sandwiches.

Rosetta Bakery:

Fresh Italian pastries and breads are baked throughout the day with ingredients sourced from Italy.

Stanzione Pizza:

Neapolitan pizza made from 72-hour naturally risen dough, plus pasta dishes like Spaghetti Pomodoro.

Stephanie’s Crêpes:

Sweet and savory crepes with fresh fruit, custard, yogurt, greens, and proteins.

Switchpoint Station Bar:

Cocktails and mocktails on tap, fresh syrups, zero-proof options, tea, and coffee. Daily happy hour from 3–7 p.m. with half-off drinks and food specials under $10. Weekly industry night programming.

The Wolf of Tacos:

Mexico City-style street tacos from Chef Eduardo Lara, now in a permanent location after popular pop-up success.

Will you be stopping by Central Fare to try Sipping Station? Let us know in the comments.