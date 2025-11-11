Disney Cruise Line Christens Disney Destiny

Disney Cruise Line welcomed its newest ship, Disney Destiny, on Monday evening with a christening ceremony at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

“For more than 100 years, we have entertained our fans in new and innovative ways, connecting them to the Disney stories they love,” said Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, during the celebration. “Disney Cruise Line is a powerful part of that legacy because our ships become brand ambassadors that travel the globe and bring joy to our guests in ways only Disney can. Now, the Disney Destiny makes its own extraordinary entry into our growing fleet.”

More about the Christening Ceremony

The event featured a multi-tiered stage, drone effects, scenic projections on the ship, live music, and a full vocal ensemble.

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, and Joe Schott, President of Disney Signature Experiences, delivered remarks before godmother Susan Egan officially blessed the ship.

The celebration combined concert-style energy with signature Disney theatrical elements.

The production included a custom pop-rock medley of music from “Hercules,” “The Lion King,” “Frozen,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Black Panther,” and more.

The musical lineup highlighted the stories that inspired the experiences aboard Disney Destiny.

The night ended with a champagne pop and the official christening blessing from Susan Egan.

Egan, known for voicing Megara in “Hercules” and originating Belle on Broadway, was chosen as godmother for her strong connection to Disney storytelling.

“The Disney Cruise Line team, alongside our Disney Imagineers, have invested years of their expertise, creativity and dedication into this beautiful ship,” emphasized Joe Schott, President of Disney Signature Experiences. “They have created something truly spectacular.”

Discover Your Destiny Initiative

To celebrate the launch, Disney Cruise Line is partnering with local organizations in Florida and the Bahamas to inspire students through the arts. The “Discover Your Destiny” program introduces students to theater, entertainment careers, and Disney’s creative professionals, encouraging them to explore their talents and dream big.

Disney Cruise Line’s Fleet Expansion

Disney Destiny marks another milestone in Disney Cruise Line’s multi-year expansion. The fleet is expected to grow to 13 ships by 2031. Upcoming additions include Disney Adventure homeporting in Singapore in 2026, a fourth Wish-class ship in 2027, a brand-new ship class debuting in 2029, and Disney cruise vacations launching in Japan in partnership with Oriental Land Co., Ltd. in 2029.

As the sister ship to Disney Wish (2022) and Disney Treasure (2024), Disney Destiny brings stories of heroes and villains from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel to life. Onboard highlights include:

A Broadway-style “Hercules” stage show

Dining inspired by “The Lion King” and Marvel

Character experiences

A Mickey Mouse-themed water attraction

Lounges inspired by Cruella de Vil and Doctor Strange

Kids clubs and signature fireworks at sea

Disney Destiny will begin her maiden voyage on November 20, sailing four- and five-night itineraries to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale. The ship will be based at Disney Cruise Line’s year-round terminal, which opened in November 2023.

For more information or to book a sailing, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call 888-325-2500, or contact their travel advisor.