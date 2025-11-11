Regent Seven Seas Confirms Third Prestige-Class Ship for 2033

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has confirmed a newbuild order with Fincantieri for a third Prestige-Class vessel for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The ship is scheduled for delivery in 2033, marking the next step in the brand’s luxury growth plan.

Following Seven Seas Prestige in 2026 and the second Prestige-Class ship in 2030, the third vessel will continue the brand’s signature design and all-inclusive experience.

“This newbuild order continues our measured, strategic expansion within the luxury space, providing guests with yet another way to experience the unrivaled aboard The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “It reflects our confidence in the growing demand for Regent’s best-in-class offering and reaffirms our long-standing partnership with Fincantieri, one rooted in craftsmanship and shared pursuit of perfection.”

Regent’s Prestige-Class ships are the brand’s first new class in 10 years, following the success of the Explorer-Class. Seven Seas Prestige will be 40 percent larger than previous Regent ships but will carry only 10 percent more guests. At 77,000 tons, with room for 822 guests and 630 crew members, it will offer some of the highest space and service ratios in the industry.

All suites onboard feature balconies and span 12 categories, including four new suite types. Highlights include the Skyview Regent Suite, the largest all-inclusive suite at sea, plus new two-level Skyview and Grand Loft Suites.

Public spaces include the Starlight Atrium and the art-inspired Galileo’s Bar. The ship will offer 11 dining options, with an additional venue to be announced. New choices include Azure, a Mediterranean mezze-style restaurant, alongside favorites like Chartreuse, Prime 7, and Pacific Rim.

“Our long-term strategic expansion with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., established over the past years through multiple successful orders, continues to strengthen our collaboration, especially within the ultra-luxury segment represented by Regent Seven Seas Cruises,” commented Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri. “This latest contract confirms the trust NCLH places in Fincantieri’s expertise to deliver innovative, sustainable, and finely crafted ships that meet the evolving aspirations of the luxury cruise market.”

With the third Prestige-Class vessel now underway, Regent Seven Seas Cruises reinforces its commitment to growing its ultra-luxury fleet and delivering elevated travel experiences for future guests.