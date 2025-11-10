Hampton Water Rosé Joins Princess Love Line Liquor Collection

Princess Cruises has added Hampton Water Rosé to its Love Line Premium Liquors Collection, giving guests the option to enjoy both still and sparkling rosé from the popular Hampton Water portfolio while sailing.

Created by Jesse Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi, and world-renowned winemaker Gérard Bertrand, Hampton Water Rosé is known for its fresh, vibrant flavor and award-winning quality. The wines are now available fleetwide and included in the Princess Premier and Princess Plus beverage packages.

“Our Love Line Collection celebrates the spirit of connection through premium, celebrity-crafted libations that elevate the onboard experience,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. “Hampton Water Rosé is more than a wine – it’s a reflection of the lifestyle our guests embrace: vibrant, celebratory, and inspired by the stars they love.”

Princess Cruises’ Love Line Premium Liquors Collection features a curated lineup of wines and spirits, including both alcoholic and non-alcoholic selections crafted in partnership with well-known creators:

Pantalones Organic Tequila by Camila and Matthew McConaughey

Meili Vodka by Jason Momoa and Blaine Halvorson

Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber

Archer Roose co-owned by Elizabeth Banks

Seven Daughters Moscato by Taraji P. Henson

Melorosa Sauvignon Blanc and Red Blend co-founded by Jason Aldean, Kasi Wicks, and Chuck Wicks

Love Prosecco by Romero Britto

Zero Alcohol Sparkling Rosé by Kylie Minogue

Betty Booze by Blake Lively

RELATED: Camila and Matthew McConaughey Join Star Princess Christening

“Hampton Water is about bringing people together over great conversation and even better wine,” said Jesse Bongiovi. “To have it featured aboard Princess Cruises – a place where countless memories and connections are made – is an incredible opportunity to share our rosé with people who truly value celebration and togetherness.”

Adding Hampton Water Rosé further strengthens Princess Cruises’ commitment to offering unique, high-quality beverage selections across its fleet.

For more information about the collection, visit princess.com.

Will you be trying Hampton Water Rosé aboard a Princess Cruises ship? Let us know in the comments!