Camila and Matthew McConaughey Join Star Princess Christening

Princess Cruises officially named its newest ship, Star Princess, during a ceremony in Fort Lauderdale led by godparents Camila and Matthew McConaughey, co-founders of Pantalones Organic Tequila.

The couple kept tradition alive by breaking a bottle of their own tequila against the ship’s hull, officially blessing Star Princess and wishing good fortune to all who sail on her. Hosted by TV personality Dawn McCoy, the event featured remarks from Princess Cruises President Gus Antorcha and Captain Gennaro Arma, a live performance by nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow, and a drone show celebrating Star Princess’ upcoming Alaska voyages.

“It’s an honor to welcome Star Princess into the fleet and share this moment with everyone who steps aboard,” said Camila and Matthew McConaughey. “We can’t wait for guests to make memories together—and maybe enjoy a Pantalones cocktail or two.”

Antorcha added, “Star Princess represents the perfect blend of our legacy and future—beautifully designed, guest-focused, and filled with the spirit of discovery that defines Princess Cruises. We’re thrilled to welcome Matthew and Camila to the Princess family.”

With this honor, the McConaugheys join a distinguished list of Princess Cruises godparents, including Princess Diana, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Audrey Hepburn, and Sophia Loren.

Inaugural Season

Star Princess began her journey with a transatlantic voyage and will launch Caribbean sailings on November 7, 2025. After her winter Caribbean season, she’ll travel through the Panama Canal to Seattle, offering 7-day Alaska Inside Passage cruises in summer 2026.

Entertainment Highlights

Spellbound by Magic Castle: A unique speakeasy experience inspired by the golden age of magic.

Meridian & Illuminate: Two new theatrical productions debuting in the advanced Princess Arena.

Candlelight Concerts at The Dome: An intimate, candlelit performance series under the ship’s glass dome.

Ship Features

Over 1,500 balcony staterooms, including the new Sanctuary Collection with exclusive dining and pool access.

A redesigned Piazza with panoramic ocean views and lively social spaces.

More than 30 restaurants and bars, including the expanded O’Malley’s Irish Pub and Love by Britto specialty dining.

The two-story Lotus Spa, SkyDeck with pickleball courts, pools, and shaded lounges.

The ship also features the Love Line Premium Liquor and Non-Alcoholic Collection, showcasing brands such as Pantalones Organic Tequila, Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber, MEILI Vodka by Jason Momoa, and Kylie Minogue’s No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé.

For more information, visit www.princess.com or contact your travel advisor.